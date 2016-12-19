Berlin police: 9 dead, at least 50 injured in truck crash

Story highlights Berlin police: Multiple dead, at least 50 injured

One witness tweeted: "People crushed"

(CNN) A truck ran into a Christmas market Monday evening in a major public square in Berlin, killing nine people and injuring at least 50 others, police said.

A police spokesman described it as a "severe incident."

"A truck just ran over a sidewalk at #Breitscheidplatz Our colleague report multiple injuries. more to follow," Berlin police tweeted.

One witness Emma Rushton tweeted: "People crushed. I am safe. I am safe."

Lorry just ploughed through Christmas market in #berlin. There is no road nearby. People crushed. I am safe. I am safe pic.twitter.com/63iWMmdSKr — Emma Rushton (@ERushton) December 19, 2016

The incident happened in Breitscheidplatz in western Berlin.

