Camila Cabello exits Fifth Harmony

(CNN) Fifth Harmony is now a quartet.

The popular girl group announced this Monday that Camila Cabello has left the group.

"After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony," they said in a statement posted on social media. "We wish her well."

The group formed in 2012 after finishing in third place on the American version of "The X Factor."

They have released two albums and won several accolades, including Artist to Watch at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2014 and Collaboration of the Year at the 2016 American Music Awards for their single "Work From Home" with Ty Dolla $ign.

