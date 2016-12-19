Camila Cabello exits Fifth Harmony

Story highlights
- The popular girl group formed in 2012
- Camila Cabello has a song out with Machine Gun Kelly
(CNN)Fifth Harmony is now a quartet.
The popular girl group announced this Monday that Camila Cabello has left the group.
"After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony," they said in a statement posted on social media. "We wish her well."
The group formed in 2012 after finishing in third place on the American version of "The X Factor."
They have released two albums and won several accolades, including Artist to Watch at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2014 and Collaboration of the Year at the 2016 American Music Awards for their single "Work From Home" with Ty Dolla $ign.
The four remaining members -- Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei -- said they will continue as a group.
"We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors," they said in their statement. "Harmonizers, we are in this together."
Cabello appears on Machine Gun Kelly's song, "Bad Things," which has gone gold.