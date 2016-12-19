Fifth Harmony 'truly hurt' by Camila Cabello exit

Story highlights The popular girl group formed in 2012

(CNN) Fifth Harmony may be a quartet now, but they are refusing to plead the fifth.

The popular girl group is speaking out on Camila Cabello's exit.

"We know you are hurt and confused, we are too," the group said in an open letter to their fans, which they posted on social media. "We know you want answers. And you deserve them, as you are just as much a part of this group as the four of us are."

The group went on to try to explain what led to Cabello splitting from the group.

"We have spent the past year and a half (since her initial solo endeavor) trying to communicate to her and her team all of the reasons why we felt Fifth Harmony deserved at least one more album of her time," their statement said. "In mid November we were informed via her manager that Camila was leaving the group. At the time we were informed that December 18th would be her final performance with Fifth Harmony. We were truly hurt."

