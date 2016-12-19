Mom: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian will be fine

Story highlights Kardashian and Blac Chyna appear to have broken up

Her mother says the couple will be fine

(CNN) Fans of "Rob & Chyna" got more drama off-screen than on this weekend.

The couple's E! special about the birth of their daughter Dream aired Sunday. But before that, Rob Kardashian announced in a series of emotional social media postings that his fiancée had taken their baby and left him.

"I've got the Christmas tree set up for Chyna and the baby, but they left me. So I get home and Chyna took the baby, took the whole nursery we built," he said on Snapchat. "And Chyna took everything that we built for the nursery for the baby, Dream, and she left, and she just left me alone and took the baby."

That came after a series of texts appeared on Blac Chyna's Instagram which appeared to show her speaking negatively about Kardashian, and also featured private conversations with her and other men. She posted that she was "done" with the relationship with Kardashian.

Both Blac Chyna and Kardashian's posts about the breakup have since been deleted.

