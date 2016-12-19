Breaking News

Mom: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian will be fine

By Lisa Respers France and Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 12:03 PM ET, Mon December 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kardashians social circle animation orig_00001306
Kardashians social circle animation orig_00001306

    JUST WATCHED

    The Kardashians' crazy, convoluted social circle

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(23 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Kardashian and Blac Chyna appear to have broken up
  • Her mother says the couple will be fine

(CNN)Fans of "Rob & Chyna" got more drama off-screen than on this weekend.

The couple's E! special about the birth of their daughter Dream aired Sunday. But before that, Rob Kardashian announced in a series of emotional social media postings that his fiancée had taken their baby and left him.
    "I've got the Christmas tree set up for Chyna and the baby, but they left me. So I get home and Chyna took the baby, took the whole nursery we built," he said on Snapchat. "And Chyna took everything that we built for the nursery for the baby, Dream, and she left, and she just left me alone and took the baby."
    The Kardashian clan
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Rob Kardashian has been on &quot;Keeping Up With the Kardashians&quot; but has been uncomfortable in the spotlight his sisters love so much. He dated pop star Adrienne Bailon for a time and performed on season 13 of &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; but has generally kept a low profile (for a Kardashian, anyway). He is now engaged to model and personality Blac Chyna. &#39;Rob &amp;amp; Chyna&#39; follows the two through their engagement and the arrival of their daughter, Dream.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Rob Kardashian has been on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" but has been uncomfortable in the spotlight his sisters love so much. He dated pop star Adrienne Bailon for a time and performed on season 13 of "Dancing With the Stars" but has generally kept a low profile (for a Kardashian, anyway). He is now engaged to model and personality Blac Chyna. 'Rob & Chyna' follows the two through their engagement and the arrival of their daughter, Dream.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    The most famous of the Kardashian clan is undoubtedly Kim, who has gained publicity for everything from &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/12/18/tech/feat-2014-memes-hashtags/&quot;&gt;breaking the Internet&lt;/a&gt;&quot; to bleaching her hair blonde to ... well, pretty much everything she does gains publicity. At the least, she can usually be seen with her family on the E! series &quot;Keeping Up With the Kardashians.&quot; The middle Kardashian daughter is married to rap star Kanye West and has a daughter, North, born in 2013. She gave birth to a son, Saint, in 2015.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    The most famous of the Kardashian clan is undoubtedly Kim, who has gained publicity for everything from "breaking the Internet" to bleaching her hair blonde to ... well, pretty much everything she does gains publicity. At the least, she can usually be seen with her family on the E! series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The middle Kardashian daughter is married to rap star Kanye West and has a daughter, North, born in 2013. She gave birth to a son, Saint, in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Khloe Kardashian-Odom filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time on Thursday, May 26. She previously filed in 2013, but put the divorce on hold when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Click through to see more on the Kardashian family.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Khloe Kardashian-Odom filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time on Thursday, May 26. She previously filed in 2013, but put the divorce on hold when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Click through to see more on the Kardashian family.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, has also made her mark with modeling and social media. In 2015, she made headlines with a relationship with rapper Tyga.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, has also made her mark with modeling and social media. In 2015, she made headlines with a relationship with rapper Tyga.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Khloe Kardashian, the youngest Kardashian daughter, is involved in the fashion industry and has shops in New York and Miami. In 2015, she sported a new look after losing 35 pounds. She settled her divorce from Lamar Odom in July.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Khloe Kardashian, the youngest Kardashian daughter, is involved in the fashion industry and has shops in New York and Miami. In 2015, she sported a new look after losing 35 pounds. She settled her divorce from Lamar Odom in July.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of the four Kardashian siblings. She works with her sisters in the fashion business. She and Scott Disick were together from 2006 to 2015 and have three children.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest of the four Kardashian siblings. She works with her sisters in the fashion business. She and Scott Disick were together from 2006 to 2015 and have three children.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Kendall Jenner is a model on the rise. Fans have watched her grow up on &quot;Keeping Up With the Kardashians,&quot; and she has made the most of the opportunity, hosting awards shows, endorsing products and posting frequently on social media.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Kendall Jenner is a model on the rise. Fans have watched her grow up on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and she has made the most of the opportunity, hosting awards shows, endorsing products and posting frequently on social media.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, was married to Los Angeles lawyer Robert Kardashian until 1991 and then married Olympian Bruce Jenner a month after the divorce. She&#39;s hosted a talk show, &quot;Kris,&quot; and been a regular presence on &quot;Keeping Up.&quot; She split from Bruce in September 2014; he later transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family, was married to Los Angeles lawyer Robert Kardashian until 1991 and then married Olympian Bruce Jenner a month after the divorce. She's hosted a talk show, "Kris," and been a regular presence on "Keeping Up." She split from Bruce in September 2014; he later transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Caitlyn Jenner shot to fame as the winner of the 1976 Olympic men&#39;s decathlon, becoming &quot;the world&#39;s greatest athlete.&quot; An occasional actor and longtime broadcaster, he married Kris, his third wife, in 1991. The pair have two children together, Kendall and Kylie. In 2015, she announced that she was transgender.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Caitlyn Jenner shot to fame as the winner of the 1976 Olympic men's decathlon, becoming "the world's greatest athlete." An occasional actor and longtime broadcaster, he married Kris, his third wife, in 1991. The pair have two children together, Kendall and Kylie. In 2015, she announced that she was transgender.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Brandon Jenner, Bruce Jenner&#39;s son by his second wife, Linda Thompson, had a reality show even before the rest of the family: 2005&#39;s &quot;The Princes of Malibu&quot; with his brother, Brody. Brandon is now in a music duo with his wife, Leah Felder, the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Brandon Jenner, Bruce Jenner's son by his second wife, Linda Thompson, had a reality show even before the rest of the family: 2005's "The Princes of Malibu" with his brother, Brody. Brandon is now in a music duo with his wife, Leah Felder, the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Brody Jenner has practically grown up in front of the cameras. Before &quot;Keeping Up With the Kardashians,&quot; he was in &quot;The Princes of Malibu&quot; with brother Brandon, &quot;The Hills&quot; on MTV and &quot;Bromance,&quot; a &quot;Hills&quot; spinoff. He&#39;s the younger son of Bruce Jenner and Linda Thompson.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Brody Jenner has practically grown up in front of the cameras. Before "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," he was in "The Princes of Malibu" with brother Brandon, "The Hills" on MTV and "Bromance," a "Hills" spinoff. He's the younger son of Bruce Jenner and Linda Thompson.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    The family patriarch was Robert Kardashian, a Los Angeles attorney who first became famous to the rest of the country as one of O.J. Simpson&#39;s best friends, the man who hosted Simpson after the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Kardashian, who&#39;s the father of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob, married Kris in 1978 and divorced her 13 years later. Robert Kardashian died in 2003.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    The family patriarch was Robert Kardashian, a Los Angeles attorney who first became famous to the rest of the country as one of O.J. Simpson's best friends, the man who hosted Simpson after the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Kardashian, who's the father of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob, married Kris in 1978 and divorced her 13 years later. Robert Kardashian died in 2003.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Hip-hop star Kanye West was taken into the family orbit after he started seeing Kim Kardashian in 2012. The couple had a daughter, North, the next year and married in May 2014.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Hip-hop star Kanye West was taken into the family orbit after he started seeing Kim Kardashian in 2012. The couple had a daughter, North, the next year and married in May 2014.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Scott Disick had been with Kourtney Kardashian since 2006. The two have three children. Disick has struggled in the glare of the Kardashian spotlight, admitting to anger issues and getting into tiffs with other members of the family. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/kourtney-kardashian-scott-disick-split&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;In July, the couple split amid rumors that he cheated. &lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Scott Disick had been with Kourtney Kardashian since 2006. The two have three children. Disick has struggled in the glare of the Kardashian spotlight, admitting to anger issues and getting into tiffs with other members of the family. In July, the couple split amid rumors that he cheated.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Odom married Khloe in 2009, but despite getting a reality series of their own -- &quot;Khloe &amp;amp; Lamar&quot; -- the marriage struggled. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013. Odom, who won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011, was waived by the New York Knicks in 2014 after a 15-year professional career.
    Photos: The Kardashian clan
    Odom married Khloe in 2009, but despite getting a reality series of their own -- "Khloe & Lamar" -- the marriage struggled. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013. Odom, who won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011, was waived by the New York Knicks in 2014 after a 15-year professional career.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    Rob &amp; ChynaRESTRICTED kim kardashian FILEkhloe lamar 0211kylie jenner 101202 kardashian family03 kardashian familykendell jenner FILE05 kardashian familycaitlyn jenner espys08 kardashian family09 kardashian family10 kardashian family11 kardashian family12 kardashian family13 kardashian family restricted
    That came after a series of texts appeared on Blac Chyna's Instagram which appeared to show her speaking negatively about Kardashian, and also featured private conversations with her and other men. She posted that she was "done" with the relationship with Kardashian.
    Both Blac Chyna and Kardashian's posts about the breakup have since been deleted.
    Read More
    But Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni, posted on Instagram "They will be fine trust me."
    "Chyna had hers long before Rob K," her mother said in response to a poster's claim that her daughter was a "gold digger." "He is just emotionally disturbed by all means. Chyna don't need to dig for gold with gold is given to her after every argument."
    "At the end of the day they will still be together I promise you," Tokyo Toni added. "Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off of his back! Everything will be fine."
    Some fans on social media questioned whether the entire breakup was a publicity stunt, since it came one day before the "Rob & Chyna Baby Special" on E!
    During the show, the couple went back and forth about where they would live after their daughter was born.
    Chyna, who has a son from a prior relationship with rapper Tyga, is seen crying nervously prior to her cesarean section while Kardashian, her mother and friends comfort her.