The Best TV of 2016

The abundance of quality TV has flummoxed writers of Top 10 lists, resulting in lengthy rosters that go well beyond that arbitrary cutoff, as writers seek to identify all the deserving programs.

While this acknowledgement of the year's best shows comes lumped together in 10 loose categories -- a sneaky way of paying tribute to more than 20 worthy titles -- it's by no means complete. The goal, mainly, was to recognize the breadth and depth of programming across various genres that helped distinguish this year creatively.

It's worth noting some shows didn't make the cut for failing to meet their own previous standards, a la "Mr. Robot," whose disjointed second season fell short of its first.

There was also no room for something like baseball's World Series, which, with the Chicago Cubs' historic seven-game win, yielded enough thrills and drama to make most scriptwriters envious.

Fond farewells

