Alan Thicke remembered by 'Growing Pains' cast at funeral

Story highlights Alan Thicke's family and friends gathered to celebrate his life at a memorial service Sunday evening

The entire 'Growing Pains' cast, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Maher and Bob Saget were all in attendance

(CNN) Alan Thicke was remembered by family, friends and his former "Growing Pains" co-stars at a memorial service Sunday evening.

About 300 guests attended the service at Thicke's family home in Carpinteria, California.

Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold and Jeremy Miller of the 1980s sitcom were there, as was Leonardo DiCaprio, who joined the show in its final season.

"Tonight's memorial for Alan was just about perfect," Thicke's daughter-in-law, Dolly Thicke, wrote on Facebook alongside several pictures from the memorial. "So much family and so many historic friends came out to remember our beloved father-figure. Speaking for Alan so beautifully was (I'm realizing now) an all-star cast."

Alan Thicke's 'Growing Pains' co-stars were all in attendance, including Leonardo DiCaprio who starred on the show's final season.

Also in attendance were Kris Jenner, Bob Saget, Bill Maher, Alex Trebek and Rob Lowe.

Read More