Virtual reality just got (more) interesting

(CNN) Earlier this year Google unveiled a revolutionary new app, with the potential to transform creative process as we know it.

The Tilt Brush -- once loaded into a HTC Vive headset -- is a virtual reality painting application enabling users to sketch and create in an immersive studio space, selecting from a palette of colors, brush-types, and impossible materials such as ice and fire.

At this year's Design Miami fair, one of the most significant design gatherings on the international calendar, CNN Style invited a number of visionary talents from the fields of design, fashion, art and architecture to let their imaginations run wild with this ground-breaking technology.

Artist and design Daniel Lismore

While some opted to start with a blank canvas other designers wanted to experiment with the technology's more practical functions. Swiss designer Yves Béhar uploaded a 3D render of his innovative new baby cradle "Snoo".

Yves Béhar's 'smart cradle' design

He described the experience: "I see the piece that I couldn't see in full scale because it doesn't exist yet . . . and I can work on it and see if I want to make it in a different material or just do other things with it."

Read More