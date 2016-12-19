Why this industry could help save our future

Miami, Florida (CNN) Each year the design industry descends on Miami Beach, Florida for Design Miami -- an incubator for ideas, installations and conversations that help shape the world as we know it.

While always far-reaching in scope, the twelfth edition saw a marked focus on materiality, a new discourse between design and fashion and, most significantly, sustainability.

FENDI – The Happy Room, by Cristina Celestino was a collaboration between the young designer and Italian fashion house Fendi. Virgil Abloh – Virgil Abloh of fashion label Off-White presented an abstract impression of furniture design. Tabanlioglu Architects – The Flamingo Lounge by Tabanlioglu Architects. Jason Jacques Gallery – Featuring work by Kim Simonsson (pictured above), Beate Kuhn, Gareth Mason, Rick Owens, Eric Serritella and Albi Serfaty.

Salon 94 – Featuring works by Gaetano Pesce. Atelier Biagetti – Patricia Findlay presents Atelier Biagetti's "No Sex in Miami", featuring work by designers Alberto Biagetti and Laura Baldassari. Giovani Beltran – 'Under the Endless Sky' by Jonathan Gonzalez, Jonathan Nesci, Lex Pott and Deon Rubi. Galerie Patrick Seguin – Featuring work by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, Charlotte Perriand, Jean Prouvé and Jean Royère.

Friedman Benda – Featuring work by Andrea Branzi, Calico Wallpaper, Wendell Castle, Byung Hoon Choi, Paul Cocksedge, Misha Kahn, Chris Schanck, Adam Silverman, Faye Toogood and Marcel Wanders.

R & Company – Featuring work by Rogan Gregory, The Haas Brothers, Sergio Rodrigues, Joaquim Tenreiro, David Wiseman, Thaddeus Wolfe, Jose Zanine and Jeff Zimmerman.

Carpenters Workshop Gallery – Featuring work by Maarten Baas, Ingrid Donat, Vincent Dubourg, Frederik Molenschot, Rick Owens, Studio Drift and Studio Job.

SHoP Architects – 'Flotsam & Jetsam' by SHoP Architects.

Underlining the significance of sustainability and green infrastructure as a key theme at this year's fair, was a partnership with the United Nations to launch the new collaborative platform -- Building Legacy: Designing for Sustainability.

UN Global Sustainable Development Goals Advocate Alaa Murabit explained why it is so important to bring leaders in design and architecture together with those in justice and peace:

