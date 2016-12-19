Breaking News

Design's modern renaissance: Why this industry could help save our future

By Fiona Sinclair Scott and Max Fraser, CNN

Updated 11:30 AM ET, Mon December 19, 2016

Miami, Florida (CNN)Each year the design industry descends on Miami Beach, Florida for Design Miami -- an incubator for ideas, installations and conversations that help shape the world as we know it.

While always far-reaching in scope, the twelfth edition saw a marked focus on materiality, a new discourse between design and fashion and, most significantly, sustainability.
    "A couple of years back we saw fashion and art having quite an incredible conversation and . . . design is now having that same conversation with fashion. For the first time we saw Off-White integrated within the fair, but you also have Vuitton and Fendi," said Pamela Golbin, chief curator at Musee de la mode et du Textile.
    The Happy Room, by Cristina Celestino was a collaboration between the young designer and Italian fashion house Fendi.
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    FENDIThe Happy Room, by Cristina Celestino was a collaboration between the young designer and Italian fashion house Fendi.
    Virgil Abloh of fashion label Off-White presented an abstract impression of furniture design.
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    Virgil AblohVirgil Abloh of fashion label Off-White presented an abstract impression of furniture design.
    The Flamingo Lounge by Tabanlioglu Architects.
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    Tabanlioglu ArchitectsThe Flamingo Lounge by Tabanlioglu Architects.
    Featuring work by Kim Simonsson (pictured above), Beate Kuhn, Gareth Mason, Rick Owens, Eric Serritella and Albi Serfaty.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    Jason Jacques GalleryFeaturing work by Kim Simonsson (pictured above), Beate Kuhn, Gareth Mason, Rick Owens, Eric Serritella and Albi Serfaty.
    Featuring works by Gaetano Pesce.
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    Salon 94Featuring works by Gaetano Pesce.
    Patricia Findlay presents Atelier Biagetti&#39;s &quot;No Sex in Miami&quot;, featuring work by designers Alberto Biagetti and Laura Baldassari.
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    Atelier BiagettiPatricia Findlay presents Atelier Biagetti's "No Sex in Miami", featuring work by designers Alberto Biagetti and Laura Baldassari.
    &#39;Under the Endless Sky&#39; by Jonathan Gonzalez, Jonathan Nesci, Lex Pott and Deon Rubi.
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    Giovani Beltran'Under the Endless Sky' by Jonathan Gonzalez, Jonathan Nesci, Lex Pott and Deon Rubi.
    Featuring work by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, Charlotte Perriand, Jean Prouvé and Jean Royère.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    Galerie Patrick SeguinFeaturing work by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, Charlotte Perriand, Jean Prouvé and Jean Royère.
    Featuring work by Andrea Branzi, Calico Wallpaper, Wendell Castle, Byung Hoon Choi, Paul Cocksedge, Misha Kahn, Chris Schanck, Adam Silverman, Faye Toogood and Marcel Wanders.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    Friedman BendaFeaturing work by Andrea Branzi, Calico Wallpaper, Wendell Castle, Byung Hoon Choi, Paul Cocksedge, Misha Kahn, Chris Schanck, Adam Silverman, Faye Toogood and Marcel Wanders.
    Featuring work by Rogan Gregory, The Haas Brothers, Sergio Rodrigues, Joaquim Tenreiro, David Wiseman, Thaddeus Wolfe, Jose Zanine and Jeff Zimmerman.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    R & CompanyFeaturing work by Rogan Gregory, The Haas Brothers, Sergio Rodrigues, Joaquim Tenreiro, David Wiseman, Thaddeus Wolfe, Jose Zanine and Jeff Zimmerman.
    Featuring work by Maarten Baas, Ingrid Donat, Vincent Dubourg, Frederik Molenschot, Rick Owens, Studio Drift and Studio Job.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    Carpenters Workshop GalleryFeaturing work by Maarten Baas, Ingrid Donat, Vincent Dubourg, Frederik Molenschot, Rick Owens, Studio Drift and Studio Job.
    &#39;Flotsam &amp;amp; Jetsam&#39; by SHoP Architects.
    Photos: The best of Design Miami 2016
    SHoP Architects'Flotsam & Jetsam' by SHoP Architects.
    Underlining the significance of sustainability and green infrastructure as a key theme at this year's fair, was a partnership with the United Nations to launch the new collaborative platform -- Building Legacy: Designing for Sustainability.
    UN Global Sustainable Development Goals Advocate Alaa Murabit explained why it is so important to bring leaders in design and architecture together with those in justice and peace:
    "The challenge comes when you take two worlds that are seemingly very distant, that haven't had these conversations, and you create new bridges and new ways to collaborate. I think that's the significant strength here. It's so important for this conversation to be happening precisely because nobody would expect it to be."
    The design world&#39;s favorite siblings, the LA-based Haas Brothers, always bring a bit of fun to Design Miami, and this year is no exception. The duo&#39;s furry &quot;Mini Beasts&quot; are on display with R&amp;amp;Company.
    Photos: Highlights from Design Miami 2016
    The design world's favorite siblings, the LA-based Haas Brothers, always bring a bit of fun to Design Miami, and this year is no exception. The duo's furry "Mini Beasts" are on display with R&Company.
    Known for designs that play with the concepts of gravity, geography and illusion, London-based designer Christopher Duffy presents his Abyss Round Table with Sarah Myerscough Gallery at Design Miami this year. Inspired by the depths of the ocean, the table is crafted from wood and glass, arranged like a 3D representation of a geological map.
    Photos: Highlights from Design Miami 2016
    Known for designs that play with the concepts of gravity, geography and illusion, London-based designer Christopher Duffy presents his Abyss Round Table with Sarah Myerscough Gallery at Design Miami this year. Inspired by the depths of the ocean, the table is crafted from wood and glass, arranged like a 3D representation of a geological map.
    English designer Will West&#39;s series of marble jugs are on display as part of Milan-based Plusdesign Gallery&#39;s multi-designer &quot;Streetscape,&quot; which has created a promenade of peculiar installations throughout their booth.
    Photos: Highlights from Design Miami 2016
    English designer Will West's series of marble jugs are on display as part of Milan-based Plusdesign Gallery's multi-designer "Streetscape," which has created a promenade of peculiar installations throughout their booth.
    Design Miami always offers up plenty of sought-after vintage wares, and this year is no exception. These two 1960 Theatre Armchairs by legendary French designer Pierre Jeanneret are part of Galerie Downtown Francois Laffanour&#39;s display at the fair.
    Photos: Highlights from Design Miami 2016
    Design Miami always offers up plenty of sought-after vintage wares, and this year is no exception. These two 1960 Theatre Armchairs by legendary French designer Pierre Jeanneret are part of Galerie Downtown Francois Laffanour's display at the fair.
    Brooklyn-based designer Cody Hoyt will bring some of his signature geometric ceramic vessels to this year&#39;s fair as part of a multi-designer display with New York&#39;s Patrick Parrish Gallery.
    Photos: Highlights from Design Miami 2016
    Brooklyn-based designer Cody Hoyt will bring some of his signature geometric ceramic vessels to this year's fair as part of a multi-designer display with New York's Patrick Parrish Gallery.
    Rio de Janeiro gallery Mercado Moderno is dedicated to Brazilian design and, true to form, they&#39;re showcasing the work of homegrown talent Hugo França. The designer crafts sculptural wooden furniture (like the Arataca Armchair, pictured here), which emphasizes natural forms. He uses trees that have been brought down by inclement weather or other natural causes.
    Photos: Highlights from Design Miami 2016
    Rio de Janeiro gallery Mercado Moderno is dedicated to Brazilian design and, true to form, they're showcasing the work of homegrown talent Hugo França. The designer crafts sculptural wooden furniture (like the Arataca Armchair, pictured here), which emphasizes natural forms. He uses trees that have been brought down by inclement weather or other natural causes.
    The Roly Poly Chair (Moon) by British designer Faye Toogood is on display at Design Miami this year as part of a group show with Friedman Benda Gallery. The piece is part of Toogood&#39;s Assemblage 5, which will be launched as part of her first solo exhibition with the gallery in February 2017.
    Photos: Highlights from Design Miami 2016
    The Roly Poly Chair (Moon) by British designer Faye Toogood is on display at Design Miami this year as part of a group show with Friedman Benda Gallery. The piece is part of Toogood's Assemblage 5, which will be launched as part of her first solo exhibition with the gallery in February 2017.
    A local favorite for the design-obsessed, Miami gallery Michael Jon &amp;amp; Alan will present a series of works by American designer Charles Hollis Jones (including the Harlow Chair, pictured above). He&#39;s known for his pioneering use of acrylic and Lucite.
    Photos: Highlights from Design Miami 2016
    A local favorite for the design-obsessed, Miami gallery Michael Jon & Alan will present a series of works by American designer Charles Hollis Jones (including the Harlow Chair, pictured above). He's known for his pioneering use of acrylic and Lucite.
    The Hakone Table by London design duo Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby, is on show at Design Miami as part of Galerie Kreo&#39;s display. The table, which launched earlier this year during the London Design Festival, is inspired by Japanese carpentry and crafted in oak.
    Photos: Highlights from Design Miami 2016
    The Hakone Table by London design duo Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby, is on show at Design Miami as part of Galerie Kreo's display. The table, which launched earlier this year during the London Design Festival, is inspired by Japanese carpentry and crafted in oak.
    At this year&#39;s Design Miami, Galerie Patrick Seguin will showcase a rare 1955 President no 201 Desk by the iconic French designer Jean Prouvé.
    Photos: Highlights from Design Miami 2016
    At this year's Design Miami, Galerie Patrick Seguin will showcase a rare 1955 President no 201 Desk by the iconic French designer Jean Prouvé.
    "Design encompasses everything," said Director of the Pérez Art Museum, Franklin Sirmans, on a visit to the fair and the message that design is everywhere echoed throughout the white walls of Design Miami's temporary tent.
    According to Swiss designer Yves Béhar: "Too often people see the role of a designer as a decorator. To me the work of a designer is fundamental to business creation, to the business model. We need to be educators of what are the better decisions to make, what are the better ways in which things can be built and produced so that we create a world that we want to live in."
    See more of our coverage from Design Miami here.