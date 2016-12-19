Breaking News

Incredible innovations that changed the auto industry forever

By John McIlroy, for CNN

Updated 10:37 PM ET, Mon December 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The concept of driving all four wheels was once restricted to utilitarian off-road vehicles. Audi changed that in 1980 with its Quattro -- the first car to bring four-wheel drive to an appealing sports coupe. Audi proved the Quattro&#39;s performance potential by entering and dominating the sport of rallying, where its four-wheel drive was a key asset.
Photos: Top car innovations
The concept of driving all four wheels was once restricted to utilitarian off-road vehicles. Audi changed that in 1980 with its Quattro -- the first car to bring four-wheel drive to an appealing sports coupe. Audi proved the Quattro's performance potential by entering and dominating the sport of rallying, where its four-wheel drive was a key asset.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
The Mini made its debut in 1959, showcasing some extremely clever packaging that allowed this tiny vehicle to accommodate four adults.
Photos: Top car innovations
The Mini made its debut in 1959, showcasing some extremely clever packaging that allowed this tiny vehicle to accommodate four adults.
Hide Caption
2 of 16
The original Mini defined how small a car could be while still offering practicality for up to four people.
Photos: Top car innovations
The original Mini defined how small a car could be while still offering practicality for up to four people.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
At one point, Ford stripped down an original Mini to see if it could make an equally small vehicle at profit. Its engineers concluded that they couldn&#39;t.
Photos: Top car innovations
At one point, Ford stripped down an original Mini to see if it could make an equally small vehicle at profit. Its engineers concluded that they couldn't.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin used his aviation experience to invent a three-point safety belt. The Swedish brand then opened up the patent so other manufacturers could introduce the life-saving technology.
Photos: Top car innovations
Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin used his aviation experience to invent a three-point safety belt. The Swedish brand then opened up the patent so other manufacturers could introduce the life-saving technology.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
Karl Benz used his wife&#39;s wealth to fund the development of his &quot;Motorwagen&quot; -- widely acknowledged to be the first car in the world.
Photos: Top car innovations
Karl Benz used his wife's wealth to fund the development of his "Motorwagen" -- widely acknowledged to be the first car in the world.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
Bertha Benz was innovating even as she undertook her first long-distance drive in the world&#39;s first automobile. Her stop for fuel at a pharmacy in effect invented the filling station.
Photos: Top car innovations
Bertha Benz was innovating even as she undertook her first long-distance drive in the world's first automobile. Her stop for fuel at a pharmacy in effect invented the filling station.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
Ford was the first company to mass-manufacture the automobile, taking existing engineering principles but introducing a production line.
Photos: Top car innovations
Ford was the first company to mass-manufacture the automobile, taking existing engineering principles but introducing a production line.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
The Model T was so successful that within 10 years of starting production, Ford&#39;s Highland Park plant in Michigan had turned out its 10 millionth example of the car.
Photos: Top car innovations
The Model T was so successful that within 10 years of starting production, Ford's Highland Park plant in Michigan had turned out its 10 millionth example of the car.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
Although Toyota didn&#39;t invent the electric car, it brought hybrids to mass market with Prius back in 1997. It made its nine millionth hybrid car in 2016, having produced the latest million examples in just nine months.
Photos: Top car innovations
Although Toyota didn't invent the electric car, it brought hybrids to mass market with Prius back in 1997. It made its nine millionth hybrid car in 2016, having produced the latest million examples in just nine months.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
The Citroen DS looked like a car from the 1970s when it was revealed in 1955. It had several innovations, including disc brakes.
Photos: Top car innovations
The Citroen DS looked like a car from the 1970s when it was revealed in 1955. It had several innovations, including disc brakes.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
Beneath the DS&#39;s swoopy looks lurked a chassis with some trick technology, including a hydraulic-based self-leveling suspension for a comfy ride.
Photos: Top car innovations
Beneath the DS's swoopy looks lurked a chassis with some trick technology, including a hydraulic-based self-leveling suspension for a comfy ride.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
The automatic gearbox as we know it appeared in mass-market form in 1940, on this Oldsmobile.
Photos: Top car innovations
The automatic gearbox as we know it appeared in mass-market form in 1940, on this Oldsmobile.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
The Aston Martin Lagonda was one of the boldest shapes of the 1970s, and its cabin contained some equally bold innovations.
Photos: Top car innovations
The Aston Martin Lagonda was one of the boldest shapes of the 1970s, and its cabin contained some equally bold innovations.
Hide Caption
14 of 16
The Lagonda was the first car to use a digital instrument panel -- but the cutting-edge technology was prone to failure.
Photos: Top car innovations
The Lagonda was the first car to use a digital instrument panel -- but the cutting-edge technology was prone to failure.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
Modern car innovations tend to focus on connectivity as much as mechanical ingenuity. The latest Land Rover can raise and lower six of its seven seats using a smartphone app.
Photos: Top car innovations
Modern car innovations tend to focus on connectivity as much as mechanical ingenuity. The latest Land Rover can raise and lower six of its seven seats using a smartphone app.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
Innov-6Innov-new-2Innov-new-1Innov-new-3Innov-7Innov-2Innov-1Innov-3Innov-4Innov-8Innov-new-4Innov-new-5Innov-new-6Innov-new-7Innov-new-8Innov-new-9

Story highlights

  • Some of the most common elements to car design have accidental origins
  • Scroll through the gallery above for top innovations

John McIlroy is Deputy Editor of Auto Express and Carbuyer.

(CNN)In a world where new, clever ways of using tech and the cloud are being unveiled on an almost daily basis, the speed of progress on the automobile can look a bit glacial by comparison.

In the most basic terms, the cars being sold today are similar to those introduced at the start of the 20th century: a combustion engine driving the wheels through some sort of gearbox, with steering controlled by a wheel at the front of the cabin.
    Searching back through history reveals, however, that while many of the car industry's ideas are not new at all, it has taken quite a bit of ingenuity to turn them into something people are willing to pay money for.
    Toyota brought hybrid cars to the mass market with the Prius in 1997
    Toyota brought hybrid cars to the mass market with the Prius in 1997
    You may think that Tesla could claim credit for introducing the first viable electric car. But Toyota could point to the nine million-plus hybrids it has shifted since 1997.
    And if you go back far enough, you'll find that Thomas Edison and Henry Ford had a jointly developed electric vehicle back in 1913.
    Read More
    The car industry, you see, is full of examples of innovations that went nowhere until someone -- quite often not the original inventor -- worked out how to industrialize the idea. Take the four-wheel drive, a technology that's now synonymous with premium, upmarket vehicles, particularly SUVs.

    Four-wheel drive

    The idea of driving all four wheels -- with benefits in safety and performance -- was first introduced as long ago as 1903 (on a Dutch sports car called a Spyker).
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    toyota setsuna
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    The electric Setsuna concept wasn&#39;t conceived to reach production; it marked Toyota&#39;s first ever appearance at the Milan Design Week.
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    The electric Setsuna concept wasn't conceived to reach production; it marked Toyota's first ever appearance at the Milan Design Week.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Lexus is chasing customer awareness in Europe, and its UK division decided to grab some headlines by commissioning an ice sculptor to make ice tyres for its NX crossover.
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    Lexus is chasing customer awareness in Europe, and its UK division decided to grab some headlines by commissioning an ice sculptor to make ice tyres for its NX crossover.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    The NX was able to drive on the ice tyres down a London street - but the entire car had to be deep-frozen at -30degC for five days before the stunt.
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    The NX was able to drive on the ice tyres down a London street - but the entire car had to be deep-frozen at -30degC for five days before the stunt.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    The Kikai was a star of the 2015 Tokyo motor show. It is designed to celebrate its mechanicals and places most of them on show. It&#39;s unlikely to ever see production, though.
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    The Kikai was a star of the 2015 Tokyo motor show. It is designed to celebrate its mechanicals and places most of them on show. It's unlikely to ever see production, though.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    BMW&#39;s GINA concept wasn&#39;t meant to reach production - but its fabric &#39;bodyshell&#39; showed how the company was planning to develop the metal surfaces of its production cars.
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    BMW's GINA concept wasn't meant to reach production - but its fabric 'bodyshell' showed how the company was planning to develop the metal surfaces of its production cars.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    German brands are keen to play on their heritage, and BMW has created a string of &#39;Hommage&#39; concepts that do little more than reference some of its most famous old models. This is the 328 Hommage, a 2011 tribute that marked the 75th anniversary of the original car.
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    German brands are keen to play on their heritage, and BMW has created a string of 'Hommage' concepts that do little more than reference some of its most famous old models. This is the 328 Hommage, a 2011 tribute that marked the 75th anniversary of the original car.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    The quattro concept acted as a reminder of Audi&#39;s motorsport heritage; it was rumoured to be planned for production, but since it appeared more than five years ago, its moment would seem to have passed.
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    The quattro concept acted as a reminder of Audi's motorsport heritage; it was rumoured to be planned for production, but since it appeared more than five years ago, its moment would seem to have passed.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    French brand Peugeot has been fighting to reinforce its identity as a manufacturer of premium mainstream cars. The Exalt concept was a showstopper designed to grab headlines, but also showcase what the firm could do with natural materials.
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    French brand Peugeot has been fighting to reinforce its identity as a manufacturer of premium mainstream cars. The Exalt concept was a showstopper designed to grab headlines, but also showcase what the firm could do with natural materials.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    The cabin of the Exalt is almost pure fantasy - although it showed how Peugeot hopes to incorporate elements like wood and even stone in its future vehicles.
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    The cabin of the Exalt is almost pure fantasy - although it showed how Peugeot hopes to incorporate elements like wood and even stone in its future vehicles.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    What does the world need? Easy - a four-seater cabriolet with some of the largest gullwing doors ever created. Renault&#39;s vision of the future back in 2006 was designed to play around with packaging - but it was never likely to reach showrooms.
    Photos: Crazy concepts: The wackiest ideas to hit the autos industry
    What does the world need? Easy - a four-seater cabriolet with some of the largest gullwing doors ever created. Renault's vision of the future back in 2006 was designed to play around with packaging - but it was never likely to reach showrooms.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    toyota setsunatoyota setsuna 2Lexus GBLexus GB 2toyota kikaiBMW ginaBMW HommageAudi quattroPeugeot exaltPeugeot exaltRenault
    But for much of the 20th century it remained a technology largely restricted to tractors and military vehicles like the Land Rover and the Jeep, and occasional oddities from small-scale manufacturers.
    Read: Land Rover Defender ends production after seven decades
    Audi changed all that with its Quattro, a luxury sports coupe introduced in 1980. Sales figures for the car were relatively modest, but highly tuned competition versions of it dominated the sport of rallying.
    Four-wheel drive suddenly became not just useful, but actually attractive.
    Audi Quattro
    Audi Quattro
    Audi still calls its four-wheel drive system "quattro," and these days you're almost as likely to find a 4WD system on a luxury coupe like a Bentley or an executive saloon from BMW as you are a rugged Jeep or Land Rover.
    Millions of dollars and &#39;nothing to lose&#39;: How Chinese start-ups are disrupting the electric supercar market
    China's NextEV faster than Tesla?
    READ: Surreal scenes of autos gone rogue
    Many of these cars - and most of them, if you're an American buyer, will save you the bother of changing gear. But this concept is further proof of how good ideas can take time to work their way through to customers.
    There was something akin to an automatic gearbox as early as 1904, but that concept was chronically unreliable and it would be another 35 years before General Motors was able to introduce Hydra-Matic, the world's first mass-produced auto transmission.

    Breaking barriers

    There are examples of bold innovations that have been a hit in their own right. Sir Alec Issigonis' original Mini broke the rules on how small and cheap family transport could be, and even though it made its debut back in 1959, its influence in how small cars are packaged can still be felt today.
    Little cars, big style: The world&#39;s coolest, compact rides
    The world's tiniest (and coolest) cars
    Right now, the car industry is caught up in an arms race on who can deliver the best fuel efficiency. Volkswagen, for example, has petrol engines that can shut down cylinders when you're cruising along, in order to save fuel.
    Connectivity is key, too; car manufacturers know we're constantly checking smartphone screens, so anything that links the vehicle to that interface is seen as a potential reason to buy. The latest Land Rover Discovery, for example, can lower individual seats remotely using a smartphone app -- handy if you know who's traveling before you get to the car.
    Read: The new breed of driverless vehicles
    And on the horizon is autonomy -- the ability for the driver to totally switch off when they're behind the wheel. On this score, car manufacturers are fighting with (and in a few cases collaborating with) 'disruptors' -- not just Tesla and a hundred Chinese start-ups, but also names like Google and Apple, who have never built a car before but are suddenly interested in exploiting the amount of 'dead time' we could soon end up spending in it.

    The best innovation of all time?

    With this in mind, perhaps the best innovation of all was one that was in fact, given away for free.
    Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin.
    Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin.
    Volvo engineer Nils Bohlin had spent much of his career in aviation, and used techniques learned in that industry to come up with the idea of a three-point safety belt for cars that would cover the driver's torso as well as their lap.
    READ: The 81-year-old woman pimping BMW's rides
    Volvo introduced the set-up in 1959 and by 1963 it had made it to the US. But instead of exploiting a potentially huge advantage in car safety, the Swedish firm elected to open up the patent so everyone else could offer it too. Millions of lives have been saved by the modern seat belt as a result.
    Indeed, the only automotive innovation that's really beyond argument (and even then, only just) is the actual car itself.

    Brakes made from a shoemaker

    Karl Benz was awarded a patent for his '"Motorwagen" in 1886, and by 1888, his wife -- who had actually paid for the development process, but who wasn't allowed at the time to own the patent -- felt confident enough about the vehicle to take it on a journey of around 60 miles.
    Little cars, big style: The world&#39;s coolest, compact rides
    The world's tiniest (and coolest) cars
    She innovated en route, in fact, by getting a shoemaker to nail leather onto the brake blocks and invented brake linings as a result.
    READ: 'World's first sports car' sells for $657K
    Even then, Benz's creation was made in tiny numbers. Once more, it took another man, Henry Ford, to work out how cars could be mass-produced.
    His assembly line technique allowed cars to be build in an eighth of the time required previously -- so they could be made more affordable, as well.
    By the time the factory in Dearborn, Michigan had knocked out its 10 millionth example in 1924, half of the cars on the planet were Model Ts.
    Proof positive that innovation is all well and good, but a subtle improvement to a good idea can make all the difference.