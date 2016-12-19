Breaking News

China smog: Red alerts shut down factories, schools

By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 2:55 PM ET, Mon December 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Heavy smog causes chaos in China
Heavy smog causes chaos in China

    JUST WATCHED

    Heavy smog causes chaos in China

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Heavy smog causes chaos in China 00:48

Story highlights

  • China issued red alerts for 23 cities, shutting down schools, factories and construction sites
  • Air-quality score of 500 is considered "hazardous" but Zhengzhou, Handan and Shijiazhuang topped 800

(CNN)A dangerous gray haze descended on Northeast China over the weekend, choking off schools, flights and industry and endangering citizens simply trying to breathe, according to local reports.

China saw the smog coming and last week issued its first red alert of the year for 23 cities.
    As of Saturday, the smog covered 10.1 million square kilometers (3.9 million square miles), according to the country's Ministry of Environmental Protection.
    That's roughly the area of the United States.

    Schools, factories shut down

    Read More
    In the port city of Tianjin, just southeast of Beijing, officials shut down expressways, increased public transportation capacity by 15% and ordered cars to run on alternate days based on whether the vehicles' license plates end in odd or even numbers, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
    A person wears a mask while crossing a bridge in Beijing on Monday, December 19. A gray haze of smog descended on Northeast China over the weekend, and China has issued a red alert for 23 cities.
    Photos: China smog prompts red alert
    A person wears a mask while crossing a bridge in Beijing on Monday, December 19. A gray haze of smog descended on Northeast China over the weekend, and China has issued a red alert for 23 cities.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Tourists visit the Zhan Qiao, a wharf in Qingdao, China, on December 19.
    Photos: China smog prompts red alert
    Tourists visit the Zhan Qiao, a wharf in Qingdao, China, on December 19.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    A cyclist rides in heavy smog in Lianyungang, China, on December 19.
    Photos: China smog prompts red alert
    A cyclist rides in heavy smog in Lianyungang, China, on December 19.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    A pedestrian walks on an overpass in Tianjin, China, on December 19.
    Photos: China smog prompts red alert
    A pedestrian walks on an overpass in Tianjin, China, on December 19.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    A cyclist crosses a smog-shrouded street in Lianyungang on December 19.
    Photos: China smog prompts red alert
    A cyclist crosses a smog-shrouded street in Lianyungang on December 19.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    A man rides an escalator in Beijing on December 19.
    Photos: China smog prompts red alert
    A man rides an escalator in Beijing on December 19.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Women walk through Beijing&#39;s Ritan Park on December 19.
    Photos: China smog prompts red alert
    Women walk through Beijing's Ritan Park on December 19.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Tourists visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sunday, December 18.
    Photos: China smog prompts red alert
    Tourists visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Sunday, December 18.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Smoke rises from a Tianjin factory on December 18.
    Photos: China smog prompts red alert
    Smoke rises from a Tianjin factory on December 18.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    A tourist takes a selfie in Beijing on Saturday, December 17.
    Photos: China smog prompts red alert
    A tourist takes a selfie in Beijing on Saturday, December 17.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    04 China smog red alert 121909 China smog red alert 121910 China smog red alert 1219 RESTRICTED08 China smog red alert 1219 RESTRICTED07 China smog red alert 1219 RESTRICTED06 China smog red alert 121903 China smog red alert 121905 China smog red alert 121801 China smog red alert 121802 China smog red alert 1217
    Tianjin Binhai International Airport, a major air cargo center, suspended service from Sunday evening to mid-morning Monday, resulting in the cancellation of 131 flights and 75 delays, Xinhua said.
    The cost of China's political blue sky
    Beijing, the capital, also restricted automobile traffic, while in Shandong Province, down the coast from Tianjin, officials closed toll gates on four expressways. Flights were also delayed in Shandong.
    Other measures undertaken by affected cities include suspending construction projects, canceling classes for kindergartens and primary schools and closing or reducing production at some factories. The measure affected 1,200 factories in the capital alone, the Ministry of Environmental Protection reported, citing the China Securities Journal.

    Major cities affected

    The situation is so dire that it's created a spate of "smog refugees" who are fleeing Beijing for cleaner air to the south, according to the South China Morning Post. With the exception of first-class seats, tickets to resort areas in Yunnan and Fujian provinces are almost sold out, the paper reported.
    Air Quality Index

    0-50: Satisfactory

    51-100: Acceptable

    101-150: Unhealthy for sensitive groups

    151-200: Unhealthy for everyone

    201-300: Very unhealthy

    301-500: Hazardous

    501+: Beyond the Air Quality Index

    Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

    Cities along the Yellow Sea coast -- including Beijing and Tianjin, along with the provinces of Shandong, Hebei, and, further inland, Shanxi and Henan -- were among the hardest-hit locales. But unhealthy smog levels -- specifically, air quality index values higher than 350 -- were detected as far southwest as Chengdu and as far northeast as Jixi.
    Some other high scores
    Beijing issues red alerts when pollutants are forecast to push the air-quality index higher than 200 for at least four days, above 300 for two or more days or higher than 500 for 24 hours.
    Some cities had pockets where air pollution was off the charts. Literally.
    While the air-quality index used by the US Environmental Protection Agency stops at 500, several Chinese cities had readings that far surpassed that number as of early Tuesday.
    According to a real-time monitor administered by the World Air Quality Index Project, Baoding recorded a score of 764, Zhengzhou an 836 and Handan a 949. In Shijiazhuang, a city of 2 million people located a four-hour drive southwest of Beijing, monitors recorded several areas where pollution levels were above 800 and one where it was 999.

    Not over yet

    Smog strands over 20,000 at airport
    Smog strands over 20,000 at airport

      JUST WATCHED

      Smog strands over 20,000 at airport

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Smog strands over 20,000 at airport 00:48
    To put those numbers in perspective, India, Kosovo and Macedonia had areas where pollution levels topped 300 late Monday (and Sanliurfa, Turkey, and three cities in Mexico had scores higher than 860), but nowhere monitored by the World Air Quality Index Project had numbers anywhere near China's.
    The highest UK score Monday was a 142 in Stanford-le-Hope, east of London, and the highest U.S. score was a 168 in Seeley, Montana, according to the project map, which focuses more heavily on North America, Europe and Asia than it does other continents.
    While China's Ministry of Environmental Protection reported improvements in air quality in some cities, the red alerts are expected to stay in effect until Wednesday because of weather conditions that are preventing the pollution from dissipating.
    Humidity is expected to remain high in northeast China, while fog is predicted to enshroud parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning. Visibility will dip below 500 meters, and possibly below 200 meters, in these areas, the Chinese Meteorological Administration reported.

    CNN's Dave Hennen contributed to this report.