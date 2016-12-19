China smog: Red alerts shut down factories, schools

Story highlights China issued red alerts for 23 cities, shutting down schools, factories and construction sites

Air-quality score of 500 is considered "hazardous" but Zhengzhou, Handan and Shijiazhuang topped 800

(CNN) A dangerous gray haze descended on Northeast China over the weekend, choking off schools, flights and industry and endangering citizens simply trying to breathe, according to local reports.

China saw the smog coming and last week issued its first red alert of the year for 23 cities.

As of Saturday, the smog covered 10.1 million square kilometers (3.9 million square miles), according to the country's Ministry of Environmental Protection.

That's roughly the area of the United States.

Schools, factories shut down