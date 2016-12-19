Story highlights Largest solar plant in East Africa launched in Uganda, will serve 40,000 homes

Less than 20% of Uganda has electricity

Solar group plan to expand across the country

(CNN) Darkness is a way of life in the rural villages of Uganda.

Few of these villages are connected to electricity via the National Grid, so residents have learned to do their cooking, homework and socializing by the light of lanterns.

But the central district of Soroti is emerging from the dark age, with the launch of East Africa's largest solar power plant. The $19 million facility covers 33 hectares and will produce around 20 gigawatt hours of electricity each year -- enough to transform lives across the region.

Light up

The plant is funded by a consortium of international investors including the European Union, and operated by Dubai-based company Access Power.

