Toddler killed in Arkansas road rage incident

Story highlights The 3-year-old was hit by at least one of the bullets

Police: The city's 40th homicide of the year

(CNN) A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday when his grandmother took him shopping, police said.

Officers believe the incident occurred on the city's southwest side.

The grandmother was at a stop sign when a confrontation ensued, police said.

A motorist behind the woman grew agitated that she was not moving quickly, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Steven McClanahan said.

He started honking his horn. He got out of his car and fired shots inside the woman's car, police said.

Read More