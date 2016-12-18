Story highlights Marcel Hirscher wins Alta Badia GS

Fourth at Italian Dolomites resort

Matches great Alberto Tomba

Lara Gut takes Val D'Isere super-G

(CNN) Marcel Hirscher matched skiing legend Alberto Tomba by claiming his fourth World Cup giant slalom victory at Alta Badia in the Italian Dolomites Sunday.

Hirscher made it an excellent weekend for Austria after Max Franz's surprise downhill success at nearby Val Gardena to extend his overall World Cup lead.

His Alta Badia triumphs have come in successive years from 2012, while Italy's Tomba took his wins on the Gran Risa course in 1987, 1990, 1991 and 1994.

Hirscher extended his first leg lead to beat Frenchman Mathieu Faivre by 0.71 seconds with home hope Florian Eisath in third place.

Faivre's highly-rated compatriot Alexis Pinturault crashed out on the second run, while Olympic champion Ted Ligety of the United States slid out on the first leg, still hampered by a back injury.

Marcel Hirscher is flanked by France's Mathieu Faivre (left) and Italy's Florian Eisath on the podium at Alta Badia.

Read More