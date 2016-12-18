Van Jones: 'Cyber war is real war'

Story highlights Van Jones criticized President-elect Trump's relationship with Russia on Sunday

CNN political commentator questioned why Trump had not condemned Russian intervention in US election

Jones: "This is baffling to anyone with a functioning brain stem"

(CNN) CNN political commentator Van Jones doesn't mince words in condemning Donald Trump's relationship with Russia.

"This is baffling to anybody with a functioning brain stem," he told Jake Tapper Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Jones said the country and the President-elect must "be honest" about the extent of Russia's intervention in the US election.

"Yes, other presidents tried say nice things about the Russians and you know, warm things ... (but) not in the face of an active attack on the country! Cyber war is real war," he said.

Jones criticized President-elect Trump's failure to categorically condemn Russian hacking.

