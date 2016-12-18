Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's incoming chief of staff continued to cast doubt on the American intelligence community's finding that Russia was responsible for hacks into Democratic emails in an effort to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

"It sure would be nice to hear from everybody. I mean, if there is this conclusive opinion among all of these intelligence agencies, then they should issue a report or they should stand in front of a camera and make the case," Reince Priebus said on "Fox News Sunday."

Host Chris Wallace pressed Priebus, currently the chairman of the Republican National Committee, on what it would take for Trump to accept that Russia was behind the hacks, and that its intent was to boost Trump.

"I think he would accept the conclusion if these intelligence professionals would get together, put out a report, show the American people that they're actually on the same page as opposed to third parties through 'The Washington Post,' " Priebus said.

Wallace pointed out that CIA Director John Brennan had sent an unclassified letter Friday to the agency's employees saying that FBI Director James Comey and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper agree with the CIA's findings on the Russian hacking.

