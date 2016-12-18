Poll: 55% of Americans bothered by Russian election hacking

Washington (CNN) More than half of Americans say they're bothered by Russian hacks of Democratic emails in an effort to help Donald Trump win the election, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows.

Fifty-five percent of Americans say they are at least quite a bit concerned about the Russian hacks, the poll shows. There is a sharp partisan divide, with 86% of Democrats saying they are concerned compared with 29% of Republicans.

However, most Americans do not believe Russian hacking influenced the outcome of the election.

Just 37% say they believe Russian hacking helped Trump defeat Hillary Clinton, while 57% say they think it had no impact.

Broadly, at 31%, more Americans said Trump is "too friendly" toward Russian President Vladimir Putin than the 24% who said he's "not too friendly." Another 44% had no opinion.

