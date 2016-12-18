How Trump said no to job-seeking loyalists like Giuliani and Christie

Story highlights The President-elect made offers his campaign prominent surrogates could refuse

And will President Barack Obama pick a favorite for DNC chair?

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's strategy to disappoint some loyalists and several twists on how Democrats are looking to mount a comeback were part of this week's "Inside Politics" forecast.

1. Part of Trump's hiring approach: Make an offer you WILL refuse

The next week or two will provide a deeper sense of how many longtime loyalists Trump is eager to please, and how many he is prepared to disappoint.

In filling Cabinet posts, there has been a common thread, according to CNN's Sara Murray: Make an offer, or offers, that were all but certain to be refused. That played out, for example, with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. They wanted State and Justice, respectively, but the President-elect wanted to go in a different direction in both cases. So he offered the Giuliani and Christie other jobs -- knowing full well the answer would be no.

Watch again now as Trump moves on to senior jobs in the White House and critical government agencies.

