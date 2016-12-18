Suicide bomber kills more than 40 in Yemen

Story highlights The attacker was able to enter the base dressed as a soldier, officials said.

The incident took place at a military base in the southern city of Aden

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) A suicide attack in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Sunday killed at least 41 soldiers and injured others, two Yemeni senior security officials told CNN.

Emergency trucks flooded the area of the attack and streets were closed down by military forces. The injured soldiers were taken to four hospitals in the city.

The suicide bomber attacked Al Solban military base as soldiers were lining up to receive their salaries. The officials told CNN the attacker was able to enter the base dressed as a soldier.

On December 10, at least 48 soldiers were killed in an ISIS attack on the same camp, targeting soldiers queuing up to get their salaries, according to the official news agency Saba.

Aden is the de-facto capital of the UN-recognized and Saudi-backed government of Yemen. The actual capital, Sanaa, has been under the control of Houthi rebels since last year.

