Suicide bomber kills more than 50 in Yemen, ISIS claims responsibility

Story highlights Bombing took place at a military base in the southern city of Aden

The attacker was able to enter the base dressed as a soldier, officials said

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) ISIS is claiming responsibility for a suicide bombing in Yemen Sunday that left dozens dead.

The attack in the southern Yemeni city of Aden killed at least 52 soldiers and injured 34 others, two Yemeni senior security officials told CNN.

ISIS made its claim in a statement published on Twitter and tweeted by several ISIS supporters. CNN cannot independently confirm this claim.

Emergency trucks flooded the area of the attack and streets were closed down by military forces. The injured soldiers were taken to four hospitals in the city.

The suicide bomber attacked Al Solban military base as soldiers were lining up to receive their salaries. The officials told CNN the attacker was able to enter the base dressed as a soldier.

