Story highlights Refugees tell of running, crawling to avoid ISIS fighters' bullets

Camp stretched to its limits as hundreds flee Mosul, head to safety

Mosul, Iraq (CNN) Dunya is pale and exhausted.

It is less than 12 hours since the mother-of-three fled Mosul under the cover of darkness and away from the prying eyes of ISIS fighters.

"With the protection of God, we fled between two checkpoints," Dunya told CNN.

"After we passed them [ISIS] they noticed us and yelled, 'Stop! Stop!' But we kept going and soon they started shooting at us. So we would crawl a little then run a little until we got out."

Dunya talks to CNN's Ben Wedeman at the Khazer refugee camp.

Dunya was one of an estimated 600 people who arrived in five buses and two trucks at a camp near eastern Mosul Wednesday afternoon.

Read More