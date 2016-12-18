Story highlights Shootout ongoing between police and gunmen at ancient castle

Police fear there are tourists trapped inside ancient fortress

Amman, Jordan (CNN) A Canadian woman is among nine people killed Sunday in Jordan as unknown gunmen fired at police officers at various locations, including an ancient castle popular with tourists.

Jordan's Public Service Directorate said five policemen, three Jordanian civilians and the Canadian woman were killed as gunmen fired at police in three areas.

The shootout was still going on as of late Sunday afternoon with five or six gunmen surrounded in the castle in the city of Karak, the PSD said. The 12th-century, crusader-era castle is located about 132 kilometers (82 miles) south of the capital of Amman.

CNN Map

The violence began when a police patrol came under gunfire as it responded to a report in al-Qatranah, about 40 kilometers away from Karak. Two policemen were injured and the attackers fled in a vehicle, the statement said.

Shortly after, gunmen fired at another police patrol in Karak and then at a police station from inside the Karak fortress.