Story highlights
- Shootout ongoing between police and gunmen at ancient castle
- Police fear there are tourists trapped inside ancient fortress
Amman, Jordan (CNN)A Canadian woman is among nine people killed Sunday in Jordan as unknown gunmen fired at police officers at various locations, including an ancient castle popular with tourists.
Jordan's Public Service Directorate said five policemen, three Jordanian civilians and the Canadian woman were killed as gunmen fired at police in three areas.
The shootout was still going on as of late Sunday afternoon with five or six gunmen surrounded in the castle in the city of Karak, the PSD said. The 12th-century, crusader-era castle is located about 132 kilometers (82 miles) south of the capital of Amman.
The violence began when a police patrol came under gunfire as it responded to a report in al-Qatranah, about 40 kilometers away from Karak. Two policemen were injured and the attackers fled in a vehicle, the statement said.
Shortly after, gunmen fired at another police patrol in Karak and then at a police station from inside the Karak fortress.
Reuters reported the gunmen had holed themselves up in the castle, citing police and security sources who said other tourists were believed to be trapped inside.
It is unclear who is behind the attacks.
Jordan is a key US ally that has foiled several terror plots. The country has not suffered as much violence as other Arab nations, especially Syria and Iraq, although some attacks have occurred.
Three American service members were shot to death in November outside the Prince Faisal airbase in Al Jafr. American officials said it might have been a terror attack.
In June, at least six members of Jordan's security forces on the Syrian border were killed in a suicide car bombing launched from the Syrian side in what the government suspects was an attack by ISIS militants.
Jordan has increased security around tourist sites in recent years because because instability in the region has hurt the tourism industry. The Karak castle is a key tourist site in central Jordan.