Story highlights Shootout ongoing between police and gunmen at ancient castle

Police fear there are tourists trapped inside ancient fortress

Amman, Jordan (CNN) A Canadian woman is among seven people killed Sunday in Jordan as unknown gunmen fired at police officers at various locations, including an ancient castle popular with tourists.

Jordanian state television said four policemen, two Jordanian civilians and the Canadian woman were killed as gunmen fired at police in three areas. The shootout was still going on as of late Sunday afternoon.

The deadliest exchange of fire happened at the 12th-century, crusader-era castle in the city of Karak, located about 132 kilometers (82 miles) south of the capital of Amman.

The site is now cordoned off by security officers who were still engaged with five or six gunmen, the Public Security Directorate said in a statement.

The violence began when a police patrol came under gunfire as it responded to a report in al-Qatranah, about 40 kilometers away from Karak. Two policemen were injured and the attackers fled in a vehicle, the statement said.