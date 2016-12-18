Egypt to hand over EgyptAir crash victims' remains

Story highlights Traces of explosives were found on the remains of victims

EgyptAir Flight 804 crashed into the Mediterranean in May; officials have said terrorism could be to blame

(CNN) Egypt says it will release the remains of EgyptAir 804 plane crash victims nearly seven months after the plane plunged into the Mediterranean sea, killing 66 people.

Prosecutor General Nabil Ahmed Sadeq has ordered the bodies to be handed to their respective families in coordination with foreign embassies, according to a statement from his office released Saturday.

The Airbus A320 was en route from Paris to Cairo when it crashed May 19. Authorities are still working to piece together exactly what caused the crash.

Details have been emerging about the doomed flight for months.

Earlier this week an Egyptian investigative committee, citing a forensic report, said traces of explosive material were found on the remains of Flight 804's victims. The case was referred to Egypt's general prosecutor.