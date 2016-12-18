Aleppo civilians brave freezing cold as evacuations to resume

Story highlights
- Rebel groups say evacuation deal reached
- UN Security Council to vote on sending monitors to Aleppo
(CNN)Evacuations of thousands of civilians from Syria's eastern Aleppo are likely to resume Sunday after faltering for days, having left many to sleep on the streets in subzero temperatures and in bombed-out buildings.
After two days of negotiations, a new deal was struck on Saturday to give safe passage to all those remaining in the last pocket of rebel-held eastern Aleppo, according to a statement by Osama Abazid of the the Free Syrian Army rebel alliance.
It is yet another agreement mediated by Turkey after two previous ceasefires crumbled and evacuations came to a halt,
The evacuations from eastern Aleppo were agreed in exchange for the simultaneous safe passage of around 4,000 people from the rebel-besieged towns of Kefraya and Foua in neighboring Idlib province, including Iranian and other Shia militia groups, as well as civilians loyal to President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Ralph El Hage from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said the organization was "very optimistic the evacuations will resume" Sunday.
The ICRC has been assisting with the operation and said on Saturday "thousands of people -- including women, children, the sick and injured -- (are) trapped in freezing temperatures waiting for the operations to continue."
The Syrian regime and its most powerful ally, Russia, have not officially confirmed the new deal.
As many as 9,000 people had been evacuated from Aleppo's besieged east in nine convoys on Thursday and Friday, but the evacuation came to a sudden halt Friday, according to the ICRC.
The Syrian state news agency SANA has said the evacuations were suspended after some evacuees were found to be transporting weapons and advanced communication devices.
But rebels claimed that Iranian and other Shia militia groups loyal to Syrian Presdient Bashar al-Assad's government had made fresh demands to have regime loyalists freed from other rebel-held areas.
"We would like to highlight that the Iranians are the main reason for delays and obstacles," Abazid told CNN.
"We call upon you to spare no effort to ensure that attacks on convoys are prevented at all costs."
Security Council to vote
The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet later Sunday morning to vote on a proposal that would redeploy UN staff to Aleppo to monitor and report on the evacuation of civilians.
UN humanitarian advisor Jan Egeland said on Twitter there were "big protection concerns" for the new evacuations.
The proposal brought by France states "the importance to ensure the voluntary, safe and dignified passage of all civilians of besieged parts of Aleppo or other areas, under the monitoring of and coordination by the United Nations and its partners, to a destination of their choice."
Most are destined for rebel-held parts of Idlib province -- highly likely the next target of Assad's regime shoud it gain full control of eastern Aleppo.
It is unclear how permanent members Russia and China will vote on the proposal. Russia has used its veto power as a permanent member of the Security Council six times to shoot down UN resolutions on the Syrian conflict, while China has vetoed five of those six. But Russia supports the evacuation of eastern Aleppo, which will essentially give the Syrian regime free reign over the territory.
The Syrian regime is on the brink of retaking the whole city of Aleppo, which has been partly held by rebels for more than four years.
If the regime does take control of the key city, it would mark a turning point in the brutal war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people. The development would put the regime back in charge of all five major cities in Syria, making a political opposition far less likely.