Aleppo civilians brave freezing cold as evacuations to resume

(CNN) Evacuations of thousands of civilians from Syria's eastern Aleppo are likely to resume Sunday after faltering for days, having left many to sleep on the streets in subzero temperatures and in bombed-out buildings.

After two days of negotiations, a new deal was struck on Saturday to give safe passage to all those remaining in the last pocket of rebel-held eastern Aleppo, according to a statement by Osama Abazid of the the Free Syrian Army rebel alliance.

It is yet another agreement mediated by Turkey after two previous ceasefires crumbled and evacuations came to a halt,

The evacuations from eastern Aleppo were agreed in exchange for the simultaneous safe passage of around 4,000 people from the rebel-besieged towns of Kefraya and Foua in neighboring Idlib province, including Iranian and other Shia militia groups, as well as civilians loyal to President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Ralph El Hage from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said the organization was "very optimistic the evacuations will resume" Sunday.