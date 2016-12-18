Story highlights Real wins Club World Cup

(CNN) A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helped Real Madrid to avoid a major upset against Kashima Antlers to win the Club World Cup final 4-2 after extra time in Yokohoma Sunday.

With the European champion trailing 2-1 in the second half, Ronaldo leveled with a 60th minute penalty and scored the two further goals in extra time to seal its victory.

The Antlers, the first Japanese side to reach the final of the inter continental competition, gave Real an almighty scare in front of partisan home support, despite going into the title match as a heavy underdog.

When Karim Benzema put the Spanish side ahead as early as the ninth minute, it looked ominous for the Antlers, who had stunned South American champion Atletico Nacional of Colombia 3-0 in the semifinal.

But just before halftime, Gaku Shibasaki's fine left foot volley leveled the scores and changed the complexion of the game.

