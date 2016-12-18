Zsa Zsa Gabor dies at 99

Story highlights Zsa Zsa Gabor appeared in several movies, but was most famous for just being famous

She was a glamorous socialite, witty talk-show guest and sister of Eva ("Green Acres") and Magda

(CNN) Zsa Zsa Gabor, the Hungarian beauty whose many marriages, gossipy adventures and occasional legal scuffles kept her in tabloid headlines for decades, died Sunday, said her former longtime publicist Ed Lozzi. She was 99.

Gabor died of heart failure, Lozzi said. She had been frail and used a wheelchair since a 2002 car accident, according to publicist John Blanchette.

"Most that are still around from the 1950s, '60s and '70s know that Zsa Zsa Gabor is an American icon and the key link in the Gabor-Hilton dynasty, which will still exist for generations to come," Lozzi said.

The actress had been hospitalized numerous times since 2010, when she broke her hip in a fall. In 2011, her leg was amputated.

Gabor may have risen to fame as a performer, but she held on to it through simply being Zsa Zsa Gabor: glamorous socialite, witty talk-show guest and sister of Eva ("Green Acres") and Magda.