'SNL' mocks Trump, Putin and ties with Exxon CEO

(CNN) After being criticized by the President-elect as "mean-spirited" and "not very good," Alec Baldwin and his impersonation of Donald Trump returned on "Saturday Night Live" this week.

So far, Trump has not tweeted his take on the latest SNL episode as he did two weeks ago.

In the first sketch of the show, Baldwin as Donald Trump gets a surprise holiday visitor who enters through the chimney. It turns out to be a shirtless Russian President Vladimir Putin who is carrying a sack full of presents.

"Mr. Trump, we are here because your CIA is saying that we Russians tried to make you win election," says Putin, played by Beck Bennett.

"I know, all lies, made up by some very bitter people who need to move on!" Baldwin as Trump replies.