Breaking News

Is this how you see the world? An unusual look at some of the world's densest megacities

By Stephy Chung, CNN

Updated 9:37 PM ET, Sun December 18, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This was one of the first images James shot for his &quot;City Silhouettes&quot; series. He shot the photo using film rather than a digital camera.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Tokyo, JapanThis was one of the first images James shot for his "City Silhouettes" series. He shot the photo using film rather than a digital camera.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
&quot;I used a toy plane in this shot,&quot; says James. &quot;I wanted to see what it would look like out of curiosity.&quot;
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Shenzhen, China"I used a toy plane in this shot," says James. "I wanted to see what it would look like out of curiosity."
Hide Caption
2 of 22
This photo was from James&#39; first visit to Shenzhen, China. &quot;Shenzhen was one of the first places to benefit commercially from the opening up of trade between China and the West and has a certain energy to it that I tried to tap into for this project.&quot;
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Shenzhen, China This photo was from James' first visit to Shenzhen, China. "Shenzhen was one of the first places to benefit commercially from the opening up of trade between China and the West and has a certain energy to it that I tried to tap into for this project."
Hide Caption
3 of 22
&quot;I came across this old man when I was location scouting,&quot; recalls James. &quot;I noticed him looking out at the Pudong cityscape outside and quickly made a double exposure of him and the view, before he had time to notice and change his gaze. I like the way it combines new and old China in one image.&quot;
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Shanghai, China"I came across this old man when I was location scouting," recalls James. "I noticed him looking out at the Pudong cityscape outside and quickly made a double exposure of him and the view, before he had time to notice and change his gaze. I like the way it combines new and old China in one image."
Hide Caption
4 of 22
&quot;This was a random guy I spotted looking out at the Tokyo sunset,&quot; says James. &quot;The magic hour light in Tokyo on a clear day is my favorite time to shoot.&quot;
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Tokyo, Japan"This was a random guy I spotted looking out at the Tokyo sunset," says James. "The magic hour light in Tokyo on a clear day is my favorite time to shoot."
Hide Caption
5 of 22
This photo was one of the first photos James shot for the series on China&#39;s National Day. &quot;I had just flown to Shenzhen and I didn&#39;t think it (double exposure) would work. I found a building and when I came out of the lift there was a little boy with a flag. I quickly shot a pic, and then shot another out the window. Then I could see it straight away -- this sort of idea of Chinese mega-cities. It was a good starting point.&quot;
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Shenzhen, ChinaThis photo was one of the first photos James shot for the series on China's National Day. "I had just flown to Shenzhen and I didn't think it (double exposure) would work. I found a building and when I came out of the lift there was a little boy with a flag. I quickly shot a pic, and then shot another out the window. Then I could see it straight away -- this sort of idea of Chinese mega-cities. It was a good starting point."
Hide Caption
6 of 22
This image of Ai Wei Wei was commissioned by the &quot;Smithsonian&quot; magazine for a story on Ai&#39;s exhibition in Alcatraz Prison in the US. &quot;At the time, the artist could not leave China and was under virtual house arrest,&quot; explains James. &quot;So the magazine asked me if I could work on an image that combined Ai Weiwei with Alcatraz Prison.&quot;
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Ai Weiwei This image of Ai Wei Wei was commissioned by the "Smithsonian" magazine for a story on Ai's exhibition in Alcatraz Prison in the US. "At the time, the artist could not leave China and was under virtual house arrest," explains James. "So the magazine asked me if I could work on an image that combined Ai Weiwei with Alcatraz Prison."
Hide Caption
7 of 22
While James most often uses single figures in the &quot;City Silhouettes&quot; series, he says he liked the visual dynamics of the two people in this frame.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Shenzhen, ChinaWhile James most often uses single figures in the "City Silhouettes" series, he says he liked the visual dynamics of the two people in this frame.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
Tokyo is one of James&#39; favorite cities to shoot in. &quot;The view of Tokyo from the towers is so amazing, especially the transition from late afternoon to night, when the red lights on all the high towers start twinkling on and off.&quot;
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Tokyo, JapanTokyo is one of James' favorite cities to shoot in. "The view of Tokyo from the towers is so amazing, especially the transition from late afternoon to night, when the red lights on all the high towers start twinkling on and off."
Hide Caption
9 of 22
In one of his &quot;City Silhouettes&quot; shoots, James noticed a park directly below the tower he was working from. &quot;I zoomed in on this just to see how the green trees would work with the image.&quot;
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Tokyo, JapanIn one of his "City Silhouettes" shoots, James noticed a park directly below the tower he was working from. "I zoomed in on this just to see how the green trees would work with the image."
Hide Caption
10 of 22
James says cities with the tallest skylines aren&#39;t necessarily the best ones to shoot in. &quot;You have to find the right city, with the right scale of volume. With commercial commissions, I have had to shoot in San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong, but sometimes these cities don&#39;t have the same impact of scale, or the buildings are mismatched, at different heights.&quot;
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Shenzhen, ChinaJames says cities with the tallest skylines aren't necessarily the best ones to shoot in. "You have to find the right city, with the right scale of volume. With commercial commissions, I have had to shoot in San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong, but sometimes these cities don't have the same impact of scale, or the buildings are mismatched, at different heights."
Hide Caption
11 of 22
James has been working on the series on and off over the past decade. &quot;It would be good to bring it to a close with a series of prints and to publish it as a series in some form,&quot; he says.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Shenzhen, ChinaJames has been working on the series on and off over the past decade. "It would be good to bring it to a close with a series of prints and to publish it as a series in some form," he says.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
James has been commissioned by both commercial brands and publications off the back of this series. &quot;I think these images work on a purely visual and design level, but they also have an open ended quality that is neither negative or positive, but rather voyeuristic, with the figure looking detached yet part of their city,&quot; he says.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Bangkok, ThailandJames has been commissioned by both commercial brands and publications off the back of this series. "I think these images work on a purely visual and design level, but they also have an open ended quality that is neither negative or positive, but rather voyeuristic, with the figure looking detached yet part of their city," he says.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
James is drawn to capturing Asian cities. &quot;Living in Beijing, I have easier access to a lot of these cities and also urbanization is a big story of our times, especially in Asia,&quot; he explains.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Shenzhen, ChinaJames is drawn to capturing Asian cities. "Living in Beijing, I have easier access to a lot of these cities and also urbanization is a big story of our times, especially in Asia," he explains.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
James uses a mix of models and regular people in his photos. &quot;Strangely enough, I&#39;ve had a couple of different women contact me to mistakenly claim they might be the model in this photo,&quot; he says.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Shenzhen, ChinaJames uses a mix of models and regular people in his photos. "Strangely enough, I've had a couple of different women contact me to mistakenly claim they might be the model in this photo," he says.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
James initially started experimenting with double exposure by playing with a camera that could switch between taking Polaroids and film. He used the Polaroids as a &quot;sketchbook&quot; until he was able to find the right exposure settings before shooting on film.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
San Francisco, CaliforniaJames initially started experimenting with double exposure by playing with a camera that could switch between taking Polaroids and film. He used the Polaroids as a "sketchbook" until he was able to find the right exposure settings before shooting on film.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
In this photo, a man looks out towards the old city in Hyderabad, India.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Hyderabad, India In this photo, a man looks out towards the old city in Hyderabad, India.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
This photo is of an Italian man James met on social media. He was living and working in Shenzhen at the time.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Shenzhen, ChinaThis photo is of an Italian man James met on social media. He was living and working in Shenzhen at the time.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
James shot this portrait of Malaysian vocalist Najwa for a British Airways &quot;High Life&quot; feature on Kuala Lumpur&#39;s music scene.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Najwa James shot this portrait of Malaysian vocalist Najwa for a British Airways "High Life" feature on Kuala Lumpur's music scene.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
James travels around the world for work. The photo of this woman was for a personal project he did in 2016.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Kampot, CambodiaJames travels around the world for work. The photo of this woman was for a personal project he did in 2016.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
&quot;Photography for me is a vehicle to engage with the world around me, make a living and enjoy an interesting life,&quot; he says.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Kampot, Cambodia"Photography for me is a vehicle to engage with the world around me, make a living and enjoy an interesting life," he says.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
This photo was taken for a feature in &quot;Conde Nast Traveller India&quot; about the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.17000ft.org/about-us/mission-and-vision/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;17,000 ft Foundation&lt;/a&gt;. The not-for-profit organization sets up schools in remote areas in Ladakh.
Photos: Is this how you see the world?
Ladakh, IndiaThis photo was taken for a feature in "Conde Nast Traveller India" about the 17,000 ft Foundation. The not-for-profit organization sets up schools in remote areas in Ladakh.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
JASPER JAMES 18JASPER JAMES 12JASPER JAMES 20Jasper James PudongJASPER JAMES 7Jasper James red flagJASPER JAMES 22JASPER JAMES 14JASPER JAMES 9JASPER JAMES 10JASPER JAMES 19JASPER JAMES 13Jasper James 020JASPER JAMES 21Jasper James 6055JASPER JAMES 17JASPER JAMES 11Jasper James 7751JASPER JAMES 8JASPER JAMES 15JASPER JAMES 23JASPER JAMES 16

Story highlights

  • Photographer Jasper James uses the double exposure technique for his series 'City Silhouettes'
  • James began experimenting with combining cityscapes and silhouettes in 2006
  • Using Poloroids as a 'sketchbook' he was able to find the right exposure settings before shooting on film

(CNN)For a decade, British photographer Jasper James has shot some of the world's most populated cities for his ongoing series, "City Silhouettes." Using double exposure, a technique that combines two images, James juxtaposes dense cityscapes with lone individuals.

The idea came to him during a visit to Tokyo, in 2006. "When I first got high up, the scale of the city was awe-inspiring," James recalls.
    "To be in it, it's bustling and chaotic, but when you come out of those lifts, you don't have that frantic feeling of thousands of images all around you. You just have this metropolis.
    Read: China's largest ghost town
    "I knew I liked the feeling of looking out of the window of that city. But if I just took a photo of the city, it wouldn't be that interesting."
    Read More

    Trial and error

    With that in mind, James began experimenting with his camera, a Mamiya RB67, which could switch between taking Polaroids and film.
    The Polaroids allowed him to experiment with different exposures until he found the right combination of a person's silhouette and the city.
    Read: How I captured the soul of Paris' housing giants
    "Each little variant could change the image quite drastically," James explains. "The Polaroid was like a sketchbook. Once I got the basics, I would switch to film and shoot a whole roll."
    Soon after, James moved to China on assignment with Getty Images, in a move inspired by his developing interest in the country.
    The country would yield some of the series' most powerful images.
    Shenzhen, China
    Shenzhen, China
    In one photo, taken in Shenzhen, China, a child waving a flag seems to encapsulate various ideas of the country's rapid urbanization -- both its ambition and pride, but also the tremendous sprawl of nondescript buildings.
    In another, James captured an old man looking out over Pudong district in Shanghai.
    "He just looked really out of place. Kind of your archetypal countryside old Chinese guy I guess. Everyone else was a tourist or city Shanghainese."
    Pudong, which up until the 1990s was mostly marshes and rice paddies, now houses modern skyscrapers including Shanghai Tower, the world's second-tallest building.
    Shanghai, China
    Shanghai, China
    "I quickly made a double exposure of him and the view before he had time to notice and change his gaze," says James. "I liked the way it combines the new and old China in one image."
    Read: The new world of Chinese photography
    In the age of digital photography and apps like Fused, the once time-consuming and expensive process, can now be easily replicated.
    And while photographers have long been playing with multiple exposures, James' distinct style of pairing up people and cities has certainly been influential.
    Below, James discusses his work with CNN Style.
    CNN: Why wasn't the double exposure technique more popular when you first began playing with it?
    James: The technique has been done since really, the beginning of photography. But you wouldn't see it much because it was hard to control what image you were going to get and there wasn't a strong design element to it. It was seen as a gimmick.
    Read: The creepy 'spirit photos' of William Hope
    I had used it a couple of times in music photography but there wasn't a trend for it. But when I started to work with cityscapes, straight away, it looked fresh. You had this first figure -- dark, with sky behind it. So, you had all this negative space. There weren't random things crashing in together.
    CNN: Is height a deciding factor? Are the tallest cities the best to shoot in?
    James: You have to find the right city, with the right scale of volume. With commercial commissions, I have had to shoot in San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong, but sometimes these cities don't have the same impact of scale, or the buildings are mismatched, at different heights.
    Bangkok, Thailand
    Bangkok, Thailand
    But when you get up high in Tokyo, Bangkok or Shenzhen and as far as the eye can see, the buildings are all above a certain height.
    CNN: As a professional photographer, how do you feel about the accessibility of the industry now, with camera phones and digital cameras?
    James: It feels like everyone has strong visual knowledge. Everyone is their own storyboarder. We're all creating our own magazine, our own videos, our own content. But the level of imagery now, it's generic -- you see trends quickly come in and out. It has upped people's game but it's also like junk food. It's harder to grab people's attention, harder to stimulate them.
    CNN: Your particular style of combining cities and silhouettes, which you began practicing in 2006, has been appropriated by other photographers. Google 'double exposure' and a flood of similar images come up. How do you feel about this?
    James: It's a visual trend that I saw really taking off online a few years after I made my initial images in Tokyo in 2006. From around 2010 onwards I really noticed double exposures becoming a common place visual on the internet, in stock libraries and in advertising.
    I guess some of that is driven by commercial factors, to make money and some of that is purely for creative play -- people making those images in camera, Photoshop or via apps because they can make an easy eye catching image.
    James was commissioned by the Smithsonian to shoot Ai Weiwei for his exhibition in Alcatraz, in 2014
    James was commissioned by the Smithsonian to shoot Ai Weiwei for his exhibition in Alcatraz, in 2014
    As I said before, double exposure has been around since the beginning of photography, so that's fair game, but it does get annoying when I see a big brand make an advertisement that is really very close to one of my own images.
    I've lost jobs before because a commission has had to be canceled just before the shoot because a rival brand released advertising that to all intents and purposes looked like I'd shot it.
    I've also had people in the industry contact me saying that they worked on shoots where my photos were used by the art directors as their references for the storyboards. That gets a bit annoying as you think, 'why not pitch the job to me' rather than just have another photographer copy it.
    But I guess that's the way the industry works and you can either accept it or try to fight it through a lawyer.
    CNN: Clients -- both commercial brands and publications -- have approached you on the back of this series. What do you think the effect of double exposure conveys? What about it, for example, gets the Smithsonian interested, but at the same time, gets a big name brand, on board?
    James: I think these images work on a purely visual and design level, but they also have an open ended quality that is neither negative or positive, but rather voyeuristic, with the figure looking detached yet part of their city.
    This seems to appeal to a wide range of clients wanting to tap into that feeling.
    CNN: What are your future plans for this series?
    James: I've been making these images now on and off for over 10 years and recently I've had some gallery and publishing interest, so it would be good to bring it to a close with a series of prints and to publish it as a series in some form.
    For more of James' photos, follow him on Instagram or visit his website.