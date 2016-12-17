(CNN) A brutal blast of frigid air sweeping across the United States wreaked havoc on roads in Virginia and Maryland, leaving at least three dead in multi-vehicle wrecks Saturday, authorities said.

A 55-vehicle crash on a icy stretch of I-95 in Baltimore left at least two people dead and motorists stranded for hours about 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Roman Clark. Eleven people were taken to hospitals.

A video posted on social media showed a fuel truck flipping over a median on the interstate before erupting in flames near the Washington Boulevard exit, CNN affiliate WBAL reported. Clark confirmed the video showed the I-95 crash.

[GRAPHIC] This is video of a fuel tanker sliding over the rail on I-95 this AM and EXPLODING shortly after. (via Marvellous Amasiacu) #WBAL pic.twitter.com/A49YrqNn89

Emergency vehicles descended on the scene, stalling traffic for miles and leading authorities to urge stranded motorists on both sides of the interstate to "remain warm and calm and shelter in place" in their cars, Clark said.

Here's another capture from slightly further back on the neighboring overpass adjacent to #I95N in #Baltimore taken ~30min ago. Feel so 😔. pic.twitter.com/MXtRzIIYFo

In northern Virginia, authorities responded to more than 40 traffic accidents, some involving multiple vehicles, according to the state police.

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash at 5:12 a.m. on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, state police said.

At Dulles Airport, just outside Washington D.C., icy conditions forced the closure of runways.

The dangerous conditions arrived as some people started their holiday travel early.

"If you don't have to go out on the roads, we would ask that you just stay in at this time until the temperatures rise," Clark told CNN.

In Indiana, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indianapolis police had to evacuate stranded drivers from I-465. The slick roadway forced rescuers to use a ladder in the evacuation.

Police in Marion and Hendricks counties responded to nearly 200 accidents, 36 involving injuries, between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to the Indianapolis police.

Dangerous wind chill

The frigid air blast is bringing bone-chilling winds and subfreezing temperatures to millions across the country this weekend.

The National Weather Service warns that the massive system will produce heavy snow from parts of northern California to the Great Lakes.

Its reach will extend into the southern Rockies and New England by Saturday morning.

Here's what you can expect:

• Nearly 50% of the country will see temperatures dip below freezing Saturday and Sunday

• With the wind chill, temperatures could reach 35 below zero in the Midwest and Northeast on Saturday

• Close to 116 million people are under a Winter Weather Advisory

Major coastal cities in the Northeast will see a changeover from snow to rain by Saturday evening.

A strong storm over the central Rockies will move northeast to New England by Sunday morning.

Potentially life threatening wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero are expected in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Colorado and Idaho.

Portions of Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota could get the coldest air the region has seen in two years.

Subfreezing temperatures

New York, Washington and Boston woke up Saturday to extremely cold temperatures, with the wind chill ranging from minus 10 to minus 35 degrees in some locations from Pennsylvania up into Maine.

Strong winds have already been an issue, with gusts in excess of 60 mph in some locations, including areas along Cape Cod.

Cold air, then fluctuating temperatures

A roller coaster ride of temperature swings are in store for the next week.

Warm air is expected to surge into the Southeast, where it could meet with the storm system through much of Saturday as it crosses the Mississippi Valley. A wintry mix of rain and snow can be expected in parts of Some areas that were close to freezing on Thursday evening in the deep South could see near-record highs ahead of the next push of bitter cold air.

Houston could break a record high temperature on Saturday of 81 degrees.

But the respite may be brief as the next arctic blast is expected to impact areas stretching from the Plains into the western Great Lakes, causing temperatures to plummet below zero Sunday.

Chicago Bears game could break record

This weekend's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers could be the coldest since the Bears started tracking kickoff temperatures.

The previous record was set December 22, 2008 -- also against the Packers. The kickoff temperature was 2 degrees, with a frigid 13 below zero wind-chill temperature.

Chicago is poised to break that record Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills on Saturday made an appeal for snow shovelers at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. The pay is $10 an hour, plus lunch and dinner and a complimentary ticket for those working four hours or longer. The Bills play the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon.

'Tough' guy shovels in shorts

It's not too cold in Montana to keep Steve Clay from shoveling in just shorts and a T-shirt.

Some people who are accustomed to cold weather can't help but see a little humor in the situation.

Steve Clay of Belgrade, Montana wanted to make a point to friends elsewhere that Montanans are tough, said his wife, Angie Clay.

So he shoveled their driveway wearing shorts and a T-shirt -- in six-degree weather.

"It took him about 20 minutes," said Angie, who posted the photo on Instagram on Friday. "We have about a foot of snow, and it is still snowing. The roads are plowed, so we can get around normally, just slower."

Oregon already grappling with snow

In the West, a snowstorm has already hammered parts of Oregon, dropping snow on the region on Wednesday. Photos showed cars strewn across snow-covered roads and trucks spun out at odd angles. Officials asked drivers to avoid the roads as traffic ground to a virtual halt.

We are stuck in traffic trying to clear US 26. Lots of spun/stalled out vehicles. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/EgU4EbXdsq — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) December 15, 2016

In the Portland metro area, the snowstorm jammed public transportation and stranded hundreds of students who couldn't get home due to dangerous road conditions, reported CNN affiliate KOIN. Many were stuck in traffic on school buses or spent extra hours at school, waiting to be picked up after one to three inches of snow fell across the region. Many of the area schools closed Thursday to avert more chaos on the roads, according to CNN affiliate KPTV.

Those cars on my street are not parked . They are crashed #snowmageddon #pnw #prayfortheairstream A photo posted by Adam Brush (@babyboybrush) on Dec 14, 2016 at 3:31pm PST

Oregon also had three avalanches Wednesday amid the flurry of snow, closing down Highway 20, said the Oregon State Police.

Sorry travelers...HWY 20 near Hoodoo closed again for 3rd avalanche. #snowpocalypse #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/nD4IbMqUO9 — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) December 15, 2016

And in California, flood concerns

Rain, wind, and snow are also impacting a majority of California from this new round of weather that has moved in from the Pacific. Some areas have seen more than seven inches of rain with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph.

Upcoming western coastal storms will usher in Frost and Freeze warnings in California along with gusty wind and mountain snowfall Saturday. Officials also are concerned about possible mudslides, triggered sometimes when heavy rain hits drought-stricken areas.

The California Highway Patrol alerted motorists Friday morning that the heavy rains caused several large boulders to roll onto Highway 1, shutting down a stretch of the road in both directions.

Holiday Travel

As millions of people take to the roads over the holiday weekend, snow and ice will make for dangerous driving conditions on the roadways, the National Weather Service warns.

The parking lot here at the office is like an ice skating rink. Likely means the roads are too. Please use caution if driving tonight. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 17, 2016

Drivers in Raleigh, North Carolina have been advised to stay home and avoid travel due to the inclement conditions.

"Freezing rain is causing traffic-related issues throughout Raleigh at this hour," the Raleigh Police Department said in a memo Saturday.

"As is typically the case, bridges and overpasses were the among the first areas to have issues due to icing, but the problems are widespread and not limited to those locations."

