Minnesota football team ends boycott, will play in bowl game

By Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 12:10 PM ET, Sat December 17, 2016

(CNN)The University of Minnesota football team has agreed to practice again and will play in the Holiday Bowl on December 27, players told reporters Saturday, ending a boycott over the suspensions of 10 of their teammates.

The 10 players remain suspended following reports of sexual assault allegations, but the team decided it will play in the bowl game after university officials assured them the teammates will be treated fairly, senior wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky told reporters Saturday morning.
