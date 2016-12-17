Tree falls on CA wedding party; 1 dead

Story highlights The eucalyptus tree falls as the wedding party was taking pictures

California's drought may have played a role, fire officials say

(CNN) A large tree fell on a wedding party in Whittier, California, Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring at least five, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Witnesses told CNN affiliate KTLA the wedding party was taking photos when the tree came crashing down in Penn Park.

One witness described the tree as splitting in two and hitting several people, the television station reported.

A birthday party apparently was also taking place nearby in the busy park, KTLA reported.

Fire officials told CNN affiliate KABC that most of the injuries were minor that one was "moderate."

