(CNN) Dr. Henry Heimlich, who invented the world-famous Heimlich maneuver to save people from choking, has died Saturday at age 96, his family said.

The news was confirmed by the Episcopal Retirement Services, which owns and manages Deupree House, where Heimlich lived in Cincinnati.

Heimlich died at Cincinnati's Christ Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack at home Monday.

"We are deeply saddened at his passing," said Laura Lamb, the incoming chief executive of Episcopal Retirement Services. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. It was an absolute pleasure serving Dr. Heimlich. He was very kind and caring, and was respected by all."

Dr. Henry Heimlich holds his memoir prior to being interviewed at his home in Cincinnati.

Choking was major cause of death

