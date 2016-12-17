Story highlights Max Franz wins Val Gardena downhill

Aksel Lund Svindal second for Norway

Ilka Stuhec triumphs in Val D'Isere downhill

(CNN) Max Franz ended Austria's frustrating 21-month wait for a downhill victory on the men's World Cup circuit by edging out Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal in Val Gardena Saturday.

Later starter Franz powered down the famous Saslong course at the Italian ski resort in the Dolomites to pip Svindal by 0.04 seconds.

American veteran Steve Nyman, bidding to match legendary Austrian Franz Klammer and home skier Kristian Ghedina by winning four downhills at the venue, had to settle for third after making a mistake on the famous "Camel Humps" -- nearly sitting down on his skis.

The Dolomites is the perfect backdrop for Franz as he powers down the Saslong course.

Despite the mistake, Nyman was just four tenths of a second slower than Franz, who was claiming his maiden victory.

With Norwegians such as Svindal, back to near his best after a serious injury last season, and Kjetil Jansrud, who won Friday's super-G in Val Gardena, so dominant there has been meager fare for the once mighty Austrians.

Read More