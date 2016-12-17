Breaking News

State Department ups reward for ISIS leader to $25 million

By Azadeh Ansari, CNN

Updated 6:25 AM ET, Sat December 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi addresses worshippers at a mosque in Mosul, Iraq, in an image grabbed from a video released by Al-Furqan Media on July 5, 2014.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi addresses worshippers at a mosque in Mosul, Iraq, in an image grabbed from a video released by Al-Furqan Media on July 5, 2014.

Story highlights

  • The Department of State's initial reward offer was $10 million
  • ISIS, under al-Baghdadi, has grabbed swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria

(CNN)The United States is offering $25 million for information leading to the capture of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Department of State released a statement Friday announcing the $25 million dollar reward for the self proclaimed caliph of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria -- more than doubling the reward announced previously.
    "The threat that al-Baghdadi poses has increased significantly since the Department of State's initial $10 million reward offer for information leading to his location, arrest, or conviction was announced in 2011," the department's Rewards for Justice Program said on its website.
    Under al-Baghdadi, ISIS grabbed swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria -- earning a reputation for unparallelled brutality.
    Who might lead ISIS if al-Baghdadi dies?
    Who might lead ISIS if al-Baghdadi dies?
    Officials have long described al-Baghdadi as enemy No. 1 in the fight against the militant group, and speculation has swirled over his whereabouts.
    Read More
    Though al-Baghdadi has been elusive, he has spoken out occasionally in videos and audio messages.
    In October 2015, Iraq's military claimed its air force had struck a convoy in western Anbar province that included a vehicle carrying al-Baghdadi. For weeks, reports circulated that he was seriously injured in the airstrike.
    Those reports have since been disputed by US officials.

    CNN's Joe Sutton and Catherine Shoichet contributed to this report.