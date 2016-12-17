State Department ups reward for ISIS leader to $25 million

Story highlights The Department of State's initial reward offer was $10 million

(CNN) The United States is offering $25 million for information leading to the capture of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Department of State released a statement Friday announcing the $25 million dollar reward for the self proclaimed caliph of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria -- more than doubling the reward announced previously.

"The threat that al-Baghdadi poses has increased significantly since the Department of State's initial $10 million reward offer for information leading to his location, arrest, or conviction was announced in 2011," the department's Rewards for Justice Program said on its website.

Under al-Baghdadi, ISIS grabbed swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria -- earning a reputation for unparallelled brutality.

