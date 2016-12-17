State Department ups reward for ISIS leader to $25 million

Story highlights
- The Department of State's initial reward offer was $10 million
- ISIS, under al-Baghdadi, has grabbed swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria
(CNN)The United States is offering $25 million for information leading to the capture of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The Department of State released a statement Friday announcing the $25 million dollar reward for the self proclaimed caliph of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria -- more than doubling the reward announced previously.
"The threat that al-Baghdadi poses has increased significantly since the Department of State's initial $10 million reward offer for information leading to his location, arrest, or conviction was announced in 2011," the department's Rewards for Justice Program said on its website.
Under al-Baghdadi, ISIS grabbed swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria -- earning a reputation for unparallelled brutality.
Officials have long described al-Baghdadi as enemy No. 1 in the fight against the militant group, and speculation has swirled over his whereabouts.
Though al-Baghdadi has been elusive, he has spoken out occasionally in videos and audio messages.
In October 2015, Iraq's military claimed its air force had struck a convoy in western Anbar province that included a vehicle carrying al-Baghdadi. For weeks, reports circulated that he was seriously injured in the airstrike.
Those reports have since been disputed by US officials.