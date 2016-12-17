CIA contractor: Enhanced interrogation techniques 'saved lives'

Story highlights James Mitchell developed the CIA's post-9-11 enhanced interrogation program

Mitchell said he had no regrets about using advanced interrogation methods

Mitchell: "For me, it was a moral decision"

(CNN) A CIA contractor said Saturday that allowing enhanced interrogation techniques -- many of which are considered to be torture -- to be used on terrorist detainees remains necessary.

"Take the CIA's word for it," he said.

"They said it disrupted attacks. That it allowed them to understand better the enemy that we had. That it saved lives and that it prevented another catastrophic attack here in the United States."

Mitchell authored a book, "Enhanced Interrogation: Inside the Minds and Motives of the Islamic Terrorists Trying to Destroy America," in which he described what it was like to personally perform enhanced interrogation techniques on five high-value detainees, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the principal architect of the 9/11 attacks.