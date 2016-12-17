Spicer refuses to say if Trump will take action against Russia over hacking

Story highlights Russian cyberhacking activity has continued largely unabated since the election

(CNN) A top Republican National Committee spokesman refused Saturday to say whether President-elect Donald Trump will take action against Russia for its interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"I think to presume that he's going to do anything at this point would be premature. He is not president yet. President Obama has every right to carry out the duties that he sees fit based on the information he has through the rest of his term," Sean Spicer, who is the leading contender to be Trump's press secretary, told CNN's Michael Smerconish.

Spicer was speaking one day after President Barack Obama all but named Russian President Vladimir Putin as behind the cyberintrusion, telling reporters he told him to "cut it out" and vowed retaliation for the moves.

The Obama administration first publicly announced in October that it was "confident" Russia orchestrated the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and other political organizations of the Democratic Party. Earlier this month, the CIA announced to a group of top US senators that Russia's hacks were aimed at helping Trump.

Russian cyberhacking activity has continued largely unabated since the election, including against US political organizations, US officials briefed on the investigation have told CNN.

