Trump might stay at DC hotel ahead of inauguration

No final decision has been made

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is considering staying at the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington ahead of the inauguration instead of the presidential guest house Blair House, a source with knowledge of the planning confirms to CNN,

The source added that no final decision has been made. If Trump decides to stay at his hotel, it would be breaking with modern tradition, since recent incoming presidents have stayed at Blair House, which is across the street from the White House.

Asked about Trump's plans, the inaugural committee's director of communications, Boris Epshteyn told CNN: "We are planning a uniting and exciting inaugural, a true celebration of freedom and democracy. We will be releasing additional details at the appropriate time."