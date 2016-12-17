What is Aleppo? Now we know

Story highlights Frida Ghitis: What is happening in Aleppo is the result of a giant failure of our leaders and our institutions

Failed threats from the Obama administration and Gary Johnson's "what is Aleppo?" statement are telling of our complacency, she says

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) The world is at last, reluctantly, looking at the horrors unfolding in Aleppo. The dictatorship of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with the support of Iran, Russia, Hezbollah and other Iran-organized Shiite militias, has all but pulverized parts of the city, deliberately attacking hospitals and homes and targeting non-combatants and civilians.

They are carrying out a new form of ethnic cleansing , with Shiites expelling Sunnis and making it impossible for them to return to their destroyed homes.

This is hardly unexpected. It's been unfolding gradually, for all to watch. The immediate culprits are the direct perpetrators, let that be clear. But this episode marks a supreme failure of our 21st century society, our leaders, our institutions and the people who claim to care about more than their own well-being.

Here are some of the lessons from the Battle of Aleppo.

When the US steps back, terrible actors fill the void