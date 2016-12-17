Evacuation agreement reached in Aleppo, says rebel group

Story highlights Rebel groups say evacuation deal reached with Russia and Iran

Syrian and Russian governments yet to confirm deal on state media

(CNN) The on-again, off-again evacuation agreement in eastern Aleppo is back on track, rebel groups said Saturday.

"There has been an agreement reached with the Russians about the evacuation of Aleppo, no further information or comments in the current moment," spokesman Ahmad Qurah Ali for the rebel group Ahrah al-Sham, said in a tweet.

Earlier the negotiator from the group, Farouk Abu Bakr, who is in eastern Aleppo, tweeted: "An agreement has been reached between revolutionaries, Russia and Iran, about Aleppo."

A Syrian government official told Reuters there was an agreement to resume the evacuation of eastern Aleppo, alongside evacuations from four besieged towns.

However the Syrian and Russian governments have not officially confirmed the deal.

