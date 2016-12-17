Story highlights Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0

(CNN) Chelsea's impressive winning run continued in the English Premier League Saturday as a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace made it 11 straight to stretch its lead at the top of the standings to nine points.

Since a stuttering start to the campaign under new manager Antonio Conte, the west London side has been in rampant form, with striker Diego Costa grabbing his 13th goal of the season to clinch the three points at Selhurst Park.

The Spanish star jumped to head Cesar Azpilicueta's cross past Wayne Hennessey in the 43rd minute.

Chelsea might have increased its advantage in the second half against a struggling Palace side which was suffering its second home defeat in a week, beaten 2-1 by Manchester United Wednesday.

Diego Costa heads home the winning goal for Chelsea late in the first half.

The only negative for Conte and his team were bookings picked up by the prolific Costa and midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante which will rule them out of the home game against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

