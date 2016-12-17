Story highlights
- Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0
- 11th straight EPL win
- Diego Costa with the goal
- Nine points clear at the top
(CNN)Chelsea's impressive winning run continued in the English Premier League Saturday as a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace made it 11 straight to stretch its lead at the top of the standings to nine points.
Since a stuttering start to the campaign under new manager Antonio Conte, the west London side has been in rampant form, with striker Diego Costa grabbing his 13th goal of the season to clinch the three points at Selhurst Park.
The Spanish star jumped to head Cesar Azpilicueta's cross past Wayne Hennessey in the 43rd minute.
Chelsea might have increased its advantage in the second half against a struggling Palace side which was suffering its second home defeat in a week, beaten 2-1 by Manchester United Wednesday.
The only negative for Conte and his team were bookings picked up by the prolific Costa and midfield dynamo N'Golo Kante which will rule them out of the home game against Bournemouth on Boxing Day.
Arsenal, which plays fourth-placed Manchester City Sunday, and Liverpool, taking on Everton in the Merseyside derby Monday, can cut into Chelsea's lead with their game in hand.
Chelsea was equaling its own club record 11th successive EPL victory, but will need a further three more wins to match the all-time best set by Arsenal in 2002.
Another milestone reached for the Blues was a 500th EPL win, the third best.
"It's my first season in England and to win 14 games out of 17 is fantastic," said former Juventus manager Conte.