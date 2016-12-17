Turkish army: 13 soldiers killed, 48 wounded in bombing

Story highlights The explosion occurred in central Turkey

Blast occurred next to bus carrying soldiers

[Breaking news update, 3:17 a.m.]

Thirteen soldiers were killed and 48 others wounded in a blast in the Turkish city of Kayseri, according to a statement released by Turkey's Armed Forces. The statement adds that civilians might also have been wounded in the blast.

[Previous story published, 3:07 a.m.]

A car bomb exploded near a public bus in Turkey on Saturday, killing and wounding several people, according to the country's Anadolu state news agency.

A vehicle rigged with a bomb exploded next to the bus -- which was transporting off-duty soldiers, the news agency reported. The blast happened near Erciyes University in the central province of Kayseri, according to a tweet from Anadolu.

