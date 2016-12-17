Turkish army: 13 soldiers killed, 48 wounded in bombing

Story highlights The explosion occurred in central Turkey

Blast occurred next to bus carrying soldiers

(CNN) A car bomb exploded near a public bus in Turkey on Saturday, killing 13 soldiers and wounding 48 people, according to a statement from Turkey's Armed Forces.

Civilians may have also been wounded in the blast, it said.

A vehicle rigged with a bomb exploded next to the bus -- which was transporting off-duty soldiers, according to the country's Anadolu state news agency. The blast happened near Erciyes University in the central province of Kayseri, according to a tweet from Anadolu.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım are being briefed on the situation, according to the news agency.

A video showed a decimated bus with smoke rising out of the vehicle.

