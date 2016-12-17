Story highlights Pope receives 50,000 birthday emails from around the globe

"Please do not forget to pray for me," says pontiff on Twitter

(CNN) Pope Francis celebrated his 80th birthday Saturday by sharing breakfast with eight homeless people inside the Vatican.

The pontiff offered guests sweets from his native Argentina during the meal, which also featured pastries, meats, Nutella and orange juice.

The birthday breakfast took place in the Vatican dining room.

The homeless people -- including six men and two women -- were chosen from area of St. Peter Basilica earlier in the morning, according to the Vatican.

They hailed from across the world -- four from Italy, two from Romania and one each from Moldova and Peru.

At 7.15am local time the Pope greeted guests in the dining room.

The Pope woke up to over 50,000 emails wishing him happy birthday across the globe, said the Vatican.

