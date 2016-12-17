Indonesian plane crash kills at least 12

Story highlights
- The plane crashed into a mountain
- Last year, another C-130 crashed
(CNN)At least 12 people on board an Indonesian military aircraft were killed Sunday morning when the plane crashed into a mountain in the eastern section of the country, the Indonesian military said in a statement.
The Hercules C-130 took off from Timika at 5:35 a.m. local time and was expected to land in Wamena at 6:13 a.m.
Authorities saw the plane was ready to land at 6:08 a.m. but lost contact with it a minute later. By 8:40 a.m., military personnel had found the aircraft in the Lisuwa mountain area of Papua province.
Other crashes
In June 2015, another C-130 military transport plane crashed. The accident took place in Medan, on the island of Sumatra, minutes after takeoff.
Those killed numbered 135 people, 122 military personnel and family members on board and 13 people on the ground.
In December 2014, AirAsia Flight 8501 crashed as it flew from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, crashing into the Java Sea after stalling following a sudden ascent. All 162 people on board died.