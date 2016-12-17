Indonesian plane crash kills at least 12

Story highlights The plane crashed into a mountain

Last year, another C-130 crashed

(CNN) At least 12 people on board an Indonesian military aircraft were killed Sunday morning when the plane crashed into a mountain in the eastern section of the country, the Indonesian military said in a statement.

The Hercules C-130 took off from Timika at 5:35 a.m. local time and was expected to land in Wamena at 6:13 a.m.

Authorities saw the plane was ready to land at 6:08 a.m. but lost contact with it a minute later. By 8:40 a.m., military personnel had found the aircraft in the Lisuwa mountain area of Papua province.

Other crashes

In June 2015, another C-130 military transport plane crashed. The accident took place in Medan, on the island of Sumatra, minutes after takeoff.

Read More