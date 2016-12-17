7.9 earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea; tsunami alert issued

Story highlights Quake struck 45 kilometers east of PNG

(CNN) Dangerous waves could be headed to some South Pacific coasts after an 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the sea off Papua New Guinea on Saturday night, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a preliminary alert.

The quake struck in the ocean about 45 kilometers east of Papua New Guinea's New Ireland island, also known as Latangai, at about 8:51 p.m. (5:51 a.m. ET), the US Geological Survey said.

Hazardous tsunamis are possible though about midnight local time along some coasts of that country, as well as the Solomon Islands, Pohnpei, Chuuk, Indonesia, Nauru, Kosrae and Vanuatu, the PTWC said.

New Zealand's Ministry of Civil Defense and Emergency Management also issued a tsunami warning for the country, in a tweet.

"No evacuations are necessary at this stage," added the MCDEM in another tweet. "However, please stay out of the water and off the beaches following this evening's tsunami threat."

